Has South Africa's digital transformation been successful so far?
The fourth industrial revolution is upon us, with an increasing amount of our everyday interactions being moved into a digital space. Many countries worldwide have adopted these advanced technologies, such as Artificial Intelligence and robotics.
But the question remains, how does South Africa implement this digital transformation? And are we ready for it?
To unpack SA's digital progress and potential, Clarence Ford spoke to Jan Bouwer, Chief of Digital Platform Solutions at BCX. The pair discussed how businesses have had to adopt these digital methods, how we can protect our data, and why the public sector should embrace the technology of the future.
Are you ready for the future?
If you're interested in evolving your business to become a more digital and technologically advanced operation, then BCX's Digital Transformation solutions are for you. Their digital strategy is the bridge between a company’s Business Strategy and its IT Strategy and is a strategic framework for creating and optimizing the organisation’s digital business model. Find out how you can get started on the official BCX Digital Transformation web page.
More from Technology
COP27 Week 2: Here's What You Missed
Motheo Khoaripe keeps us updated on all things COP27. Here are some important headlines that you may have missed.Read More
More from Local
All signs point to another 75 basis point rate hike on Thursday - economist
The South African Reserve Bank is widely expected to announce another interest rate hike on Thursday afternoon after the meeting of its Monetary Policy Committee.Read More
Telkom profits drop 50%, but it aims to be SA leader in broadband technologies
Motheo Khoaripe interviews Group CEO Serame Taukobong after Telkom posts its interim half-year results.Read More
Instil a culture of accountability in public sector - AG's appeal to govt
Auditor-General Tsakani Maluleke has submitted her audit findings for 2021/22. The bigger government departments are the biggest culprits when it comes to fraud and mismanagement, she says.Read More
October CPI figure ticks up to 7.6% - Stats SA
Stats SA said that the main contributors to the increase in the annual inflation rate included food and non-alcoholic beverages.Read More
[WATCH] King Charles greets 'Ramafosa' in mangled SA languages (shem, he tried!)
Charles did make an effort and Ramaphosa's delightful expressions are quite entertaining.Read More
Former CT cop’s PhD research reveals social overhaul is needed to bolster CPFs
Siegelaar completed his PhD research on the topic 'Community participation in the prevention of violent crime'.Read More
We sympathise with our commuters, but we had no choice – Santaco
Santaco takes no responsibility for the spate of criminal activity during its crippling two-day strike.Read More
I admire in South Africans their vibrancy and natural beauty – King Charles
King Charles welcomed President Cyril Ramaphosa on Tuesday at the beginning of his two-day visit to the UK.Read More
Pitbull ban: ‘Don’t worry about the breed, look at the dog’ - canine expert
"Whatever decision we make about pitbulls it must be made understanding the history of the breed," says a canine expert.Read More
More from Africa
Game stores to close in East and West Africa with no buy-outs on the table
Massmart announced the planned closure of 8 Game stores in SA and 14 in West and East Africa in August, after reporting huge losses.Read More
Mozambique ships first LNG exports to gas-hungry Europe
The liquified natural gas was shipped from Mozambique's Cabo Delgado province as Russia puts the squeeze on supplies to Europe.Read More
[WATCH] Baby elephant cutely interrupts TV journalist, who giggles with joy
The reporter tries to keep it together, but the cuteness overload is too much for him to bear.Read More
Should Africa be paying the cost of repairing climate damage caused by the West?
One of the rallying points for delegates in African countries at COP27 is why they should be paying for the insidious global climate damage largely caused by the West.Read More
Mauritius needs tourism bump to help ease current currency crunch
What's the story with Mauritius's currency issues? Bruce Whitfield interviews Africa analyst Ronak Gopaldas, Director at Signal Risk.Read More
Uber Kenya agrees to drop commission rate after drivers protest in Nairobi
Drivers were saying 'all they do is give us an app - we don't think they are worth 25%.'Read More
SA's new 'champagne ambassador' aims to recognise champagne lovers around Africa
This is a big development for South Africa and Africa says Shaun Anderson, 'Ambassador of the Embassy of the Order of Champagne'.Read More
Investing in African agriculture could increase job creation and boost economy
Crystal Orderson outlines the potential of the agricultural sector should private investors get involved.Read More
SA holds first peace talks between Ethiopia govt and rival Tigray forces
South Africa is mediating the peace talks as the location of choice in Pretoria and is expected to conclude this Sunday.Read More