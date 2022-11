KykNET’s 'Diepe Waters' star, Eloise Cupido takes control of the CapeTalk playlist from 10am to 11am this Sunday for a special hour of her favourite tracks and music memories from the 80s and 90s.

Tune in for awesome tracks from Toni Braxton, Shanice and Janet Jackson: 567 AM | DStv Channel 885 | www.capetalk.co.za.