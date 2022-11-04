Experience luxury artisan chocolate with Hippolytas





Clarence Ford speaks to marketing and sales manager at Cape Disa, Selwyn Roberts, about the luxury artisanal chocolate brand, Hippolytas.

The brand was founded by Jan and Debbie Taylor because of their passion for luxury chocolate.

It was named after Jan's grandmother, Hippolyta, whose name stems from the Grecian queen of the Amazons of the same name.

Being artisanal, the luxury chocolate is all hand-made with the finest ingredients and features some distinctly South African flavours including milk tart and Amarula.

Roberts says that the brand's taste tests are not just for tasting interesting flavours, but also to educate consumers on the art of chocolate making.

"We're here to give a curated experience. Like I said, our chocolate's all artisanal. We make it with only the finest ingredients. For us, it's about the education that we share. It's not just about tasting really great quality chocolate, it's also about walking away and actually learning something and feeling enriched by the interaction with us." Selwyn Roberts, marketing and sales manager - Cape Disa

