Experience luxury artisan chocolate with Hippolytas
Clarence Ford speaks to marketing and sales manager at Cape Disa, Selwyn Roberts, about the luxury artisanal chocolate brand, Hippolytas.
The brand was founded by Jan and Debbie Taylor because of their passion for luxury chocolate.
It was named after Jan's grandmother, Hippolyta, whose name stems from the Grecian queen of the Amazons of the same name.
Being artisanal, the luxury chocolate is all hand-made with the finest ingredients and features some distinctly South African flavours including milk tart and Amarula.
Roberts says that the brand's taste tests are not just for tasting interesting flavours, but also to educate consumers on the art of chocolate making.
"We're here to give a curated experience. Like I said, our chocolate's all artisanal. We make it with only the finest ingredients. For us, it's about the education that we share. It's not just about tasting really great quality chocolate, it's also about walking away and actually learning something and feeling enriched by the interaction with us."Selwyn Roberts, marketing and sales manager - Cape Disa
You can find out more about Hippolytas and view their complete catalogue here.
Scroll up for the full interview.
More from Lifestyle
From Hollywood to SA, actress Shannon Elizabeth's mission to make a difference
US actress and conservationist Shannon Elizabeth and Simon Borchert talk to Sara-Jayne Makwala King about the work being done by the Shannon Elizabeth Foundation and its black rhino breeding programme.Read More
Author Lebohang Masango on the pursuit of 'the soft life'
Sara-Jayne Makwala King speaks to multi-award-winning children's book author, Lebohang Masango, on her non-fiction book titled, The Soft Life: Love, Choice and Modern Dating.Read More
[WATCH] Goosebumps! Ndlovu Youth Choir's own rendition of Rihanna's 'Lift Me Up'
SA's beloved youth choir deliver glorious harmonies on their cover of Rihanna's new song from the soundtrack of 'Black Panther: Wakanda Forever'.Read More
Cape Town awarded international Wetland City status - one of 43 around the world
The accreditation acknowledges the City for 'taking exceptional measures' in protecting Cape Town's wetlands.Read More
Batman voice actor Kevin Conroy dies aged 66
American book publisher DC Comics said it was deeply saddened to hear the news of his passing, while Star Wars actor Mark Hamil, who played Batman’s nemesis The Joker, said he was ‘stunned by the loss’.Read More
'It's something people make fun of': Users not buying Musk's Twitter Blue
After taking over Twitter, Elon Musk made a range of changes, so what is new with the app?Read More
10 finest articles of the week on CapeTalk – according to YOU
Sonia and Matthew Booth... and more Sonia and Matthew Booth... These were the 10 most-read articles of the week on CapeTalk.Read More
Richard E. Grant talks about his love for his wife of 38 years in new memoir
For this week’s Book Club, Swazi-English actor Richard E. Grant speaks about love, life and loss in his new memoir.Read More
Cape Town clothing brand TriCitie moves to Qatar - then blossoms!
Made in Cape Town but sold everywhere – especially in hot and wealthy Qatar.Read More