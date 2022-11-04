The importance of implementing harm reduction strategies in society
Pippa Hudson speaks to sociologist, Wangari Kimemia, about the harm reduction strategies implemented around the globe to address the negative impact of intravenous drug use.
These harm reduction strategies refer to the policies, programmes, and practices adopted by states to reduce the negative impact of psychoactive drug use on users and society.
They are primarily aimed at users who are unwilling or unable to quit using these drugs.
Most policies are implemented to address the health consequences of intravenous drug use by departments of health.
This is done to reduce the chances of users contracting HIV, Hepatitis C and B, STIs, overdosing, amongst other things.
There are two main strategies implemented: the needle and syringe programme and the opioid substitution therapy.
The needle and syringe programme is where they are looked for and given clean syringes or they come to the drop-in centre... They are not encouraging drug use... they are trying to make sure that people stop sharing syringes... People can go for opioid substitution therapy, which is another opioid you're given to stop you [from using] that one which is illegal and is having the negative consequences.Wangari Kimemia, sociologist
Currently South Africa only has nine districts implementing the needle and syringe programme and only six implementing the opioid substitution therapy.
Scroll up for the full interview.
More from Lifestyle
From Hollywood to SA, actress Shannon Elizabeth's mission to make a difference
US actress and conservationist Shannon Elizabeth and Simon Borchert talk to Sara-Jayne Makwala King about the work being done by the Shannon Elizabeth Foundation and its black rhino breeding programme.Read More
Author Lebohang Masango on the pursuit of 'the soft life'
Sara-Jayne Makwala King speaks to multi-award-winning children's book author, Lebohang Masango, on her non-fiction book titled, The Soft Life: Love, Choice and Modern Dating.Read More
[WATCH] Goosebumps! Ndlovu Youth Choir's own rendition of Rihanna's 'Lift Me Up'
SA's beloved youth choir deliver glorious harmonies on their cover of Rihanna's new song from the soundtrack of 'Black Panther: Wakanda Forever'.Read More
Cape Town awarded international Wetland City status - one of 43 around the world
The accreditation acknowledges the City for 'taking exceptional measures' in protecting Cape Town's wetlands.Read More
Batman voice actor Kevin Conroy dies aged 66
American book publisher DC Comics said it was deeply saddened to hear the news of his passing, while Star Wars actor Mark Hamil, who played Batman’s nemesis The Joker, said he was ‘stunned by the loss’.Read More
'It's something people make fun of': Users not buying Musk's Twitter Blue
After taking over Twitter, Elon Musk made a range of changes, so what is new with the app?Read More
10 finest articles of the week on CapeTalk – according to YOU
Sonia and Matthew Booth... and more Sonia and Matthew Booth... These were the 10 most-read articles of the week on CapeTalk.Read More
Richard E. Grant talks about his love for his wife of 38 years in new memoir
For this week’s Book Club, Swazi-English actor Richard E. Grant speaks about love, life and loss in his new memoir.Read More
Cape Town clothing brand TriCitie moves to Qatar - then blossoms!
Made in Cape Town but sold everywhere – especially in hot and wealthy Qatar.Read More