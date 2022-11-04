The importance of implementing harm reduction strategies in society





Pippa Hudson speaks to sociologist, Wangari Kimemia, about the harm reduction strategies implemented around the globe to address the negative impact of intravenous drug use.

These harm reduction strategies refer to the policies, programmes, and practices adopted by states to reduce the negative impact of psychoactive drug use on users and society.

They are primarily aimed at users who are unwilling or unable to quit using these drugs.

Most policies are implemented to address the health consequences of intravenous drug use by departments of health.

This is done to reduce the chances of users contracting HIV, Hepatitis C and B, STIs, overdosing, amongst other things.

There are two main strategies implemented: the needle and syringe programme and the opioid substitution therapy.

The needle and syringe programme is where they are looked for and given clean syringes or they come to the drop-in centre... They are not encouraging drug use... they are trying to make sure that people stop sharing syringes... People can go for opioid substitution therapy, which is another opioid you're given to stop you [from using] that one which is illegal and is having the negative consequences. Wangari Kimemia, sociologist

Currently South Africa only has nine districts implementing the needle and syringe programme and only six implementing the opioid substitution therapy.

