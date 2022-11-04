SA maritime industry not conducive for State-owned shipping company, says expert





The Department of Transport wants to establish the country’s first national vessel entity called the South African Shipping Company.

It aims to curb South Africa's reliance on foreign governments and companies for essential imports and exports.

The department reportedly released the first draft of the South African Shipping Company Bill that will shield the country from supply chain disruptions.

Picture: Pixabay

Logistics and transport lawyer Andrew Pike notes the protective reasoning that aims to decrease South Africa’s overreliance on foreign ships.

However, he considered the rationale strange. He listed challenges of cost scalability, competitiveness and legislative hurdles that plague South Africa’s maritime industry.

Pike said the initiative is ultimately costly and counter-intuitive.

He added that the lack of a national ship carrier suggests that the environment is competitive and will require a scalable fleet of ships in order for it to successfully compete in the market.

The fact that we only have a couple of our own ships on the South African register suggests that the ships cannot survive in this environment for various reasons… Andrew Pike, ports, transport and logistics head - Bowmans Law

