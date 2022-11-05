Another Cape Town kidnapping: 8-year-old snatched during school run





@ tinnakornlek/123rf.com

Police are investigating the kidnapping of an eight-year-old girl in Cape Town.

The child was taken from a vehicle at gunpoint in Gatesville on Friday morning.

She was reportedly on her way to school.

The Muslim Judicial Council (MJC) has issued an alert which identifies the girl as Abirah Dekhta.

Friday's incident is the latest in a spate of kidnappings in Cape Town.

Police say the matter is under investigation and they will not be giving any further information because of the sensitivity of the case, reports Eyewitness News.