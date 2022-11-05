Another Cape Town kidnapping: 8-year-old snatched during school run
Police are investigating the kidnapping of an eight-year-old girl in Cape Town.
The child was taken from a vehicle at gunpoint in Gatesville on Friday morning.
She was reportedly on her way to school.
RELATED: SAPS agrees to form task team to tackle kidnapping crisis in Cape Town
The Muslim Judicial Council (MJC) has issued an alert which identifies the girl as Abirah Dekhta.
Friday's incident is the latest in a spate of kidnappings in Cape Town.
RELATED: Footage shows armed men kidnapping woman in her Cape Town family store
Police say the matter is under investigation and they will not be giving any further information because of the sensitivity of the case, reports Eyewitness News.
Source : https://www.123rf.com/photo_104845621_kidnapped-boy-tied-with-rope-stop-abusing-violence-concept-for-kidnapping-violence-terrified-a-fearf.html?vti=nkapd9syef4mrzg6l7-1-22
More from Local
From Hollywood to SA, actress Shannon Elizabeth's mission to make a difference
US actress and conservationist Shannon Elizabeth and Simon Borchert talk to Sara-Jayne Makwala King about the work being done by the Shannon Elizabeth Foundation and its black rhino breeding programme.Read More
[WATCH] Goosebumps! Ndlovu Youth Choir's own rendition of Rihanna's 'Lift Me Up'
SA's beloved youth choir deliver glorious harmonies on their cover of Rihanna's new song from the soundtrack of 'Black Panther: Wakanda Forever'.Read More
Cape Town awarded international Wetland City status - one of 43 around the world
The accreditation acknowledges the City for 'taking exceptional measures' in protecting Cape Town's wetlands.Read More
City doubles down on combating copper theft: 2 500 kg confiscated this year
The City of Cape Town's 'Copperheads' are determined to double the amount of stolen copper confiscated year on year.Read More
ANC integrity commission distances itself from leaked Phala Phala report
The integrity commission claims the report circulating on social media is baseless and has no authority, accusing those who leaked the so-called report as attempting to put the committee in disarray.Read More
Why are we not likely to see a national public sector strike?
Paton said we are unlikely to see any large-scale strike action because it is clear that government will not shift its position. Additionally, the teacher’s union has said they will not be striking, which makes public sector strikes extremely difficult.Read More
MID fighting homelessness in Muizenberg with plans for a new homeless shelter
The Muizenberg Improvement District is aiming to reshape the future of Muizenberg.Read More
How you can get the retirement you deserve
Having a retirement annuity gives you piece of mind and a sense of certainty, so you can enjoy your retirement years.Read More
10 finest articles of the week on CapeTalk – according to YOU
Sonia and Matthew Booth... and more Sonia and Matthew Booth... These were the 10 most-read articles of the week on CapeTalk.Read More