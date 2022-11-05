Brights or pastels? Cast YOUR colour vote for the new St James bathing boxes





Image of the original bathing boxes at St James Beach posted by the Department of Tourism @Tourism_gov_za

St James is one of Cape Town's favourite swimming spots, with locals and visitors alike flocking to its idyllic tidal pool.

The popular False Bay beach is busy undergoing a major revamp for summer.

This includes improving the beach area with a widened walkway and a picnic area.

The derelict bathing boxes are also being replaced - some of the colourful beach huts were destroyed during a fire in August 2020.

Now the City's invited your input on the colours to paint the new bathing boxes.

Beach huts at St James beach went up in flames in the early hours of August 8 2020. Image: City of Cape Town

There are seven colour palettes to choose from, ranging from "pastel primaries" to "kelp forest".

The options include the original bright, primary colours that have become synonymous with St James Beach over the years.

🗳️ Help choose the St James Bathing Boxes Colour Palette.



Select your favourite palette for the St James Bathing Boxes.



To participate in the poll, please click on the link: https://t.co/l8xqhNJ3Is#CTInfo pic.twitter.com/lDyz6JeZHK ' City of Cape Town (@CityofCT) November 3, 2022

It's expected that the work on St James Beach should be completed in time for the festive season.

Click here to cast your vote for the beach hut colours.