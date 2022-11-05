Crowd-pleasing lineup announced for CPT's free Festive Lights concert
The City of Cape Town is gearing up for the return of its traditional Festive Lights concert after a two-year hiatus due to COVID.
The "Festive Lights Switch-On" celebrates the official turning on of the lights in Adderley Street.
The free entertainment event takes place at the Grand Parade on Sunday, 27 November and the City's announced a crowd-pleasing selection of performers.
"It promises to be a party that will appeal to the whole family," says Mayor Geordin Hill-Lewis.
The Festive lights concert is back on 27 November this year! 🎄' Geordin Hill-Lewis (@geordinhl) November 1, 2022
The event promises to be a party that will appeal to the whole family. We are looking forward to an afternoon and evening of festive fun, with an amazing line-up.https://t.co/Q5HbL7X238 pic.twitter.com/PAgNMGBqGy
The line-up includes Mi Casa, Emo Adams, Abavuki, TikTok sensation Will Linley and Idols star Sasha-Lee Davids.
Interspersed with the performances, DJ Codax will keep the beat going while MCs Shimmy Isaacs & Wayne McKay will keep the conversation flowing.
We are so excited to stage this event once again. It really is a massive highlight on the City's events calendar, and also for thousands of our residents who make this part of their year-end social excursions. I think the line-up will strike a chord with everyone, whether young or old.JP Smith, Mayco Member for Safety and Security - City of Cape Town
The event kicks off at the Grand Parade at 4 pm on Sunday 27 November.
Click here for full details
Source : https://twitter.com/geordinhl/status/1587368344134598658
