Saudi plant poachers nabbed on West Coast fined R2m, ordered to leave SA

The Vredendal Regional Court on the West Coast has come down hard on a group of Saudi nationals found in possession of flora without documentation.

The three suspects were also found guilty of money laundering.

They were fined a total of R2 million and ordered to leave South Africa within 48 hours.

As part of their plea agreement the trio admitted that they'd entered the country with the sole purpose of harvesting the plants to take back to Saudi Arabia.

They were also sentenced to an effective seven years each, suspended for five years on condition that they are not arrested for possession of flora without permission and money laundering during the period of suspension, reports TimesLive.

The DA in the Western Cape welcomed the sentence and the swift action taken by law enforcement.