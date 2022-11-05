Cape Town's popular Summer Night Market returns after two-year hiatus
Cape Town's popular Summer market is back this year following a two year hiatus due to the Covid-19 pandemic.
This year, the Summer Market will take place between 16 and 20 December at the Company’s Garden in the CBD.
Launched more than two decades ago, the Cape Town Summer Market provides locals and tourists alike an outdoor lifestyle and unique night shopping experience.
A variety of products are on offer, ranging from locally handmade products, food and pre-packed goods.
The event will also feature activities, including live music, performance dancers and the popular singing competition, The Summer Star.
Applications for trading at the market are now open with each bay costing R107,20 per day for the duration of the event.
The market is an opportunity for bakers, designers, fresh produce sellers and other artisans and crafters to showcase their goods to consumers in a space loved by locals and international visitors alike.James Vos, City of Cape Town mayoral committee member for economic growth.
Another added dimension that makes this market special is that the City, in partnership with the Craft and Design Institute, will be offering product development and marketing training to some of the vendors.James Vos, City of Cape Town mayoral committee member for economic growth.
Application forms can be obtained by contacting ZA Fanzone on 021 819 2540 or ctom@zafanzone.co.za or at the following offices between 09:00 and 15:00 on weekdays:
-
1st Floor, 44 Wale Street, Cape Town
-
Ground Floor, Administrative Block, Goodwood Municipal offices, Voortrekker Road, Goodwood
-
Block C, Stocks and Stocks, Ntlazane Road, Khayelitsha
-
Ground Floor, Plumstead Offices, 3 Victoria Road, Plumstead
Vendors wanting to set up shop have until 17:00 on Friday, 11 November 2022 to apply for a trading bay.
More from Local
From Hollywood to SA, actress Shannon Elizabeth's mission to make a difference
US actress and conservationist Shannon Elizabeth and Simon Borchert talk to Sara-Jayne Makwala King about the work being done by the Shannon Elizabeth Foundation and its black rhino breeding programme.Read More
[WATCH] Goosebumps! Ndlovu Youth Choir's own rendition of Rihanna's 'Lift Me Up'
SA's beloved youth choir deliver glorious harmonies on their cover of Rihanna's new song from the soundtrack of 'Black Panther: Wakanda Forever'.Read More
Cape Town awarded international Wetland City status - one of 43 around the world
The accreditation acknowledges the City for 'taking exceptional measures' in protecting Cape Town's wetlands.Read More
City doubles down on combating copper theft: 2 500 kg confiscated this year
The City of Cape Town's 'Copperheads' are determined to double the amount of stolen copper confiscated year on year.Read More
ANC integrity commission distances itself from leaked Phala Phala report
The integrity commission claims the report circulating on social media is baseless and has no authority, accusing those who leaked the so-called report as attempting to put the committee in disarray.Read More
Why are we not likely to see a national public sector strike?
Paton said we are unlikely to see any large-scale strike action because it is clear that government will not shift its position. Additionally, the teacher’s union has said they will not be striking, which makes public sector strikes extremely difficult.Read More
MID fighting homelessness in Muizenberg with plans for a new homeless shelter
The Muizenberg Improvement District is aiming to reshape the future of Muizenberg.Read More
How you can get the retirement you deserve
Having a retirement annuity gives you piece of mind and a sense of certainty, so you can enjoy your retirement years.Read More
10 finest articles of the week on CapeTalk – according to YOU
Sonia and Matthew Booth... and more Sonia and Matthew Booth... These were the 10 most-read articles of the week on CapeTalk.Read More