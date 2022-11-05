Cape Town's popular Summer Night Market returns after two-year hiatus





James Vos, the City's Mayoral Committee Member for Economic Growth with a vendor at the market.

Cape Town's popular Summer market is back this year following a two year hiatus due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

This year, the Summer Market will take place between 16 and 20 December at the Company’s Garden in the CBD.

Launched more than two decades ago, the Cape Town Summer Market provides locals and tourists alike an outdoor lifestyle and unique night shopping experience.

A variety of products are on offer, ranging from locally handmade products, food and pre-packed goods.

The event will also feature activities, including live music, performance dancers and the popular singing competition, The Summer Star.

Applications for trading at the market are now open with each bay costing R107,20 per day for the duration of the event.

The market is an opportunity for bakers, designers, fresh produce sellers and other artisans and crafters to showcase their goods to consumers in a space loved by locals and international visitors alike. James Vos, City of Cape Town mayoral committee member for economic growth.

Another added dimension that makes this market special is that the City, in partnership with the Craft and Design Institute, will be offering product development and marketing training to some of the vendors. James Vos, City of Cape Town mayoral committee member for economic growth.

Application forms can be obtained by contacting ZA Fanzone on 021 819 2540 or ctom@zafanzone.co.za or at the following offices between 09:00 and 15:00 on weekdays:

1st Floor, 44 Wale Street, Cape Town

Ground Floor, Administrative Block, Goodwood Municipal offices, Voortrekker Road, Goodwood

Block C, Stocks and Stocks, Ntlazane Road, Khayelitsha

Ground Floor, Plumstead Offices, 3 Victoria Road, Plumstead

Vendors wanting to set up shop have until 17:00 on Friday, 11 November 2022 to apply for a trading bay.