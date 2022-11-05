WCED suspends 'diversity intervention' after race row erupts at Fish Hoek High





© stockbroker/123rf.com

RELATED: It’s painful to hear your ancestors hurt people: Diversity trainer

CAPE TOWN - Fish Hoek High School has suspended a so-called diversity intervention aimed at defusing racial division after it had the opposite effect.

Parents have reportedly complained that the programme fuelled racial tensions and left some students traumatised.

The intervention, facilitated by diversity trainer Asanda Ngoasheng, was organised by the Western Cape Education Department (WCED).

It followed an incident in May when a Fish Hoek High teacher allegedly used racial slurs during a lesson.

RELATED: Does diversity training really work?

White parents at the school have now started a WhatsApp group with more than 150 participants to raise their concerns about the intervention, reports Daily Maverick.

“We have suspended the intervention... based on concerns raised by some parents regarding the content of the training and the manner in which it was communicated and managed,” said Education MEC David Maynier.

RELATED: Former Model C schools are 'white by design, culture, and institutionalisation'

The DA has stepped into the fray, stating its condemnation of "the abusive and racialised bullying allegedly directed at learners of Fish Hoek High School".

The demonising of people, particularly of children, on the basis of race has absolutely no place in our constitutional democracy. Cilliers Brink – DA MP and National Spokesperson

It is also completely unacceptable that teachers were barred from the compulsory 'diversity course' where learners were allegedly abused, and that learners were prohibited from leaving the room or raising objections. Cilliers Brink – DA MP and National Spokesperson

MP Cilliers Brink said the DA will engage the political leadership of the province "with an eye towards holding accountable the individuals responsible and abolishing courses used to bully and racially indoctrinate learners".