Proposed revamp of Nyanga public transport hub to include new MyCiTi station
The City of Cape Town is planning a major upgrade of the Nyanga public transport interchange.
The Nyanga Public Transport Interchange (PTI) is one of the busiest in the city, with about 230 minibus taxis operating from there, transporting approximately 16 000 commuters between Nyanga and 25 destinations across Cape Town on weekdays.
Golden Arrow bus service also operates from the site.
The proposed upgrades will include improvements to the existing minibus taxi facility, and a new MyCiTi station as part of the roll-out of the service to the metro-southeast.
The proposed MyCiti station will be located between the Golden Arrow Bus Service (GABS) terminus and the minibus-taxi facility.
Once operational, MyCiTi passengers will have a direct route to Wynberg, Claremont, Ottery and the Lansdowne area without needing to make a transfer. With a single transfer, passengers boarding buses at the Nyanga PTI will be able to connect with Khayelitsha, Mitchells Plain, Hanover Park, Strandfontein, and various other destinations along the way.Rob Quintas, Cape Town mayoral committee member for urban mobility
The proposed concept design intends to have all of these public transport services – minibus-taxis, Golden Arrow Bus Service and MyCiTi buses, located in one PTI to make it easy and convenient for commuters to transfer between different modes of transport, and also to provide them with a variety of transport options.Rob Quintas, Cape Town mayoral committee member for urban mobility
The proposed improvements will make the facility more efficient for minibus-taxi operators. Commuters will benefit from a new roof covering the boarding and waiting areas to protect them from harsh weather. There will be lighting for safety after dark, universally accessible walkways, and ablution facilities. Informal traders will also benefit as commuters will be able to move safely and easily through the PTI, making them more accessible to those passing through.Rob Quintas, Cape Town mayoral committee member for urban mobility
The City is hosting a public meeting in the area for residents and interested parties to learn more about the draft concept plan.
Details of the meeting are as follows:
-
Wednesday, 9 November 2022
-
Zolani Recreation Centre, corner of Sithandatu Avenue and Ntlangano Crescent, Nyanga East
-
From 14:00 to 19:00
How to comment:
-
Residents and interested parties are encouraged to submit comments by 2 December 2022
-
Submit a comment via www.capetown.gov.za/haveyoursay
-
Send an email to Transport.news@capetown.gov.za
-
Hand in your written comments at the Subcouncil 13 office on the corner of NY1 and Lansdowne Roads in Gugulethu, Fezeka Admin Building.
-
Attend the information day on 9 November 2022
The concept design for the upgrade is available for comment until 2 December 2022.
