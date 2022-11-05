[PICS] 'Sky Circle' for MyCiTi buses under way - a first for SA





The construction of the MyCiTi Sky Circle Project in Lansdowne is in full swing.

The project entails a freestanding elevated traffic circle at the intersection of Jan Smuts Drive and Govan Mbeki Road.

The sky circle will be about 6,2m above the ground, and for the exclusive use of MyCiTi buses.

It's the first of its kind in South Africa and part of the roll-out of the MyCiTi service to the metro-south east says the City of Cape Town.

Cape Town Mayor Geordin Hill-Lewis posted a video showing how he and Rob Quintas (Mayco Member for Urban Mobility) helped dig the first trenches for construction.

"Every resident of our city should have access to world-class public transport" he says.

The sky circle is part of the roll-out of the second phase of the MyCiTi network linking Mitchells Plain and Khayelitsha, and Claremont and Wynberg.

[Watch] Construction of Sky Circle in Lansdowne underway



The construction of a freestanding elevated traffic circle at the intersection of Govan Mbeki Road and Jan Smuts Drive in Lansdowne has commenced. pic.twitter.com/5OeJcfp65Z ' City of Cape Town (@CityofCT) November 3, 2022

Apart from the sky circle, the City is also upgrading the intersection on ground level to improve traffic flow.

This entails the reconfiguration of the intersection, dedicated turning lanes, improved traffic signals and signalisation.

Pedestrians and cyclists will also benefit, with dedicated lanes for walking and cycling along Govan Mbeki Drive forming part of the project.

The Sky Circle Project is an inspirational undertaking, not only in the extent of the work and the benefits it will bring to commuters, but also in the investment in the surrounding communities in the form of temporary job and training opportunities and sub-contracts to local businesses. Rob Quintas, Mayco Member for Urban Mobility - City of Cape Town