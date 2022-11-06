Firefighters avert cat-astrophe: CPT Mayor posts feelgood rescue video

Streaming issues? Report here
Just the Hits generic 2 CapeTalk Just the Hits generic 2 CapeTalk
Just the Hits with Abongile Nzelenzele
10:00 - 15:00
volume_up
volume_mute

Studio Line
+27 (21) 446 0 567
WhatsApp
072 567 1567
Contact
View Form
Advertise
Contact Us
Radio
567 medium wave (AM)
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Copyright 2022 All Rights Reserved
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA
No Scheduled Items to show
No Items to show
Up Next: Just the Hits
See full line-up
Just the Hits with Abongile Nzelenzele
10:00 - 15:00
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
Advertise with Us
search
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
Latest Local
From Hollywood to SA, actress Shannon Elizabeth's mission to make a difference US actress and conservationist Shannon Elizabeth and Simon Borchert talk to Sara-Jayne Makwala King about the work being done by t... 12 November 2022 12:30 PM
[WATCH] Goosebumps! Ndlovu Youth Choir's own rendition of Rihanna's 'Lift Me Up' SA's beloved youth choir deliver glorious harmonies on their cover of Rihanna's new song from the soundtrack of 'Black Panther: Wa... 12 November 2022 11:19 AM
Why are we not likely to see a national public sector strike? Paton said we are unlikely to see any large-scale strike action because it is clear that government will not shift its position. A... 11 November 2022 3:13 PM
View all Local
The Midday Report Express: ANC first in-person NEC meeting since COVID-19 Delivered to you every afternoon. 11 November 2022 12:25 PM
Workers threaten to shut down SA if govt doesn't meet 10% wage hike demand The Public Servants Association (PSA) kicked off its strike on Thursday, joined by health professionals union Hospersa. 10 November 2022 5:21 PM
The Midday Report Express: Public Servants Association strike action kicks off Delivered to you every afternoon. 10 November 2022 12:53 PM
View all Politics
How you can get the retirement you deserve Having a retirement annuity gives you piece of mind and a sense of certainty, so you can enjoy your retirement years. 11 November 2022 1:49 PM
What changes have been made to the tender regulations and what is the impact? National Treasury has released the new 2022 tender regulations, what impact will this have? 11 November 2022 8:47 AM
Rand rallies, 'markets go berserk' as US inflation drops more than expected It's good news but there is still interest rate pain on the way, summarises Professor Adrian Saville (Genera Capital) on The Money... 10 November 2022 8:12 PM
View all Business
Author Lebohang Masango on the pursuit of 'the soft life' Sara-Jayne Makwala King speaks to multi-award-winning children's book author, Lebohang Masango, on her non-fiction book titled,  T... 12 November 2022 12:01 PM
Batman voice actor Kevin Conroy dies aged 66 American book publisher DC Comics said it was deeply saddened to hear the news of his passing, while Star Wars actor Mark Hamil, w... 12 November 2022 9:14 AM
'It's something people make fun of': Users not buying Musk's Twitter Blue After taking over Twitter, Elon Musk made a range of changes, so what is new with the app? 11 November 2022 2:54 PM
View all Lifestyle
[WATCH] Sonia Booth catches husband Matthew searching her parked car at the gym Also, the legendary defender has announced on Twitter (as celebs do, apparently) that he is taking legal action against his wife. 10 November 2022 8:55 AM
Choosing Qatar to host the World Cup was a mistake, admits Sepp Blatter Unmarried women and members of the LGBT community should think twice if they intend to attend. 9 November 2022 10:53 AM
Meet Capetonian Rene Naylor, the Springboks' physiotherapist Rene Naylor joins Tracey Lange on her mid-morning show. 9 November 2022 4:10 AM
View all Sport
Kim Engelbrecht, the Cape Town born actress who's caught the eye of Hollywood Refiloe Mpakanyane chats to South African Emmy-nominated actor, Kim Engelbrecht. 6 November 2022 3:03 PM
'Music is My Life' - A film about Ladysmith Black Mambazo's Joseph Shabalala Refiloe Mpakanyane speaks to Judy Nokwedi, co-producer of the documentary film, 'Music Is My Life'. 6 November 2022 12:09 PM
Crowd-pleasing lineup announced for CPT's free Festive Lights concert The City of Cape Town is gearing up for the return of its traditional "Festive Lights Switch-On" event after a two-year hiatus due... 5 November 2022 10:35 AM
View all Entertainment
Good news for climate activists: the ozone hole is shrinking In the 1990s the hole in the ozone layer was a dominant climate story, but what has happened to it? 11 November 2022 2:32 PM
Why 3D-printed guns are becoming an increasing concern in the UK In October the United Kingdom (UK) police made one of the largest seizures of 3D-printed firearm components in the country. 11 November 2022 4:10 AM
Donald Trump threatens to 'hurt' Ron DeSantis if he runs against him The former US president wants to be the next US president, but Republican Ron DeSantis is on a roll. 10 November 2022 1:51 PM
View all World
Should Africa be paying the cost of repairing climate damage caused by the West? One of the rallying points for delegates in African countries at COP27 is why they should be paying for the insidious global clima... 10 November 2022 4:43 PM
Mauritius needs tourism bump to help ease current currency crunch What's the story with Mauritius's currency issues? Bruce Whitfield interviews Africa analyst Ronak Gopaldas, Director at Signal Ri... 8 November 2022 7:33 PM
Uber Kenya agrees to drop commission rate after drivers protest in Nairobi Drivers were saying 'all they do is give us an app - we don't think they are worth 25%.' 2 November 2022 8:09 PM
View all Africa
'Recognition by other countries does not matter. Russia does what it wants' A "proud declaration" by Vladimir Putin’s ally (future enemy?) Yevgeny Prigozhin indicates a Great Power gone utterly rogue. 10 November 2022 11:28 AM
MANDY WIENER: Shamila Batohi has doused the NPA fire and is rebuilding the house Shamila Batohi has done some redecorating since she became the NDPP - both literally and figuratively writes Mandy Wiener. 10 November 2022 3:31 AM
'I was moved, you don't often see elected political party members work together' Former ANC MP Melanie Verwoerd makes the point that there are still many MPs who do not fall into the "self-serving" category afte... 9 November 2022 7:39 PM
View all Opinion
Home
arrow_forward
Local
fiber_manual_record
Lifestyle

Firefighters avert cat-astrophe: CPT Mayor posts feelgood rescue video

6 November 2022 12:14 PM
by Paula Luckhoff
Tags:
Firefighters
Cape Town Fire and Rescue Service
Geordin Hill-Lewis
cat rescue

Mayor Geordin Hill-Lewis has applauded Cape Town firefighters' sterling work, and not only when it comes to keeping humans safe.
Screengrab from video of firefighters rescuing a cat up a pole in Kensington posted by Mayor Geordin Hill-Lewis
Screengrab from video of firefighters rescuing a cat up a pole in Kensington posted by Mayor Geordin Hill-Lewis

Fire season is upon us and we can expect plenty of headlines about our firefighters risking their lives on the mountains of the Cape this summer.

But these brave men and women also do a lot of work that may be less dramatic, but is no less appreciated by the community.

RELATED: PICS Cable car ride suspended as firefighters battle Table Mountain blaze

This week, Cape Town Mayor Geordin Hill-Lewis took to social media to applaud the firefighters involved in a feline rescue.

"I know this is the content you’re here for", quipped the Mayor.

A Fire and Rescue team attending to a motor vehicle accident in Kensington spotted a cat stuck way up on a telephone pole.

After taking care of the humans in need of their services, they turned their skills to saving the furry creature in distress.

Firefighter Duke Deyzel told News24 that he has to wear his full fire gear for protection during rescues like these as the cat will typically have its claws out.

"When I got up there, I removed my glove, rubbed him and made kitty cat sounds to make friends. I grabbed him behind the head and tucked him under my arm like a rugby ball before heading down."

The kitty was given some water, treated for heatstroke, and handed over to the Cape of Good Hope SPCA.




6 November 2022 12:14 PM
by Paula Luckhoff
Tags:
Firefighters
Cape Town Fire and Rescue Service
Geordin Hill-Lewis
cat rescue

More from Local

Sara-Jayne in-studio with Shannon Elizabeth, her husband Simon Borchert and their dog Peanut.

From Hollywood to SA, actress Shannon Elizabeth's mission to make a difference

12 November 2022 12:30 PM

US actress and conservationist Shannon Elizabeth and Simon Borchert talk to Sara-Jayne Makwala King about the work being done by the Shannon Elizabeth Foundation and its black rhino breeding programme.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Screengrab from video of Ndlovu Youth Choir's soul-stirring rendition of Rihanna's Lift Me Up

[WATCH] Goosebumps! Ndlovu Youth Choir's own rendition of Rihanna's 'Lift Me Up'

12 November 2022 11:19 AM

SA's beloved youth choir deliver glorious harmonies on their cover of Rihanna's new song from the soundtrack of 'Black Panther: Wakanda Forever'.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

The City of Cape Town has been granted accreditation as an international Wetland City @CityofCT

Cape Town awarded international Wetland City status - one of 43 around the world

12 November 2022 9:22 AM

The accreditation acknowledges the City for 'taking exceptional measures' in protecting Cape Town's wetlands.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Image of copper cable confiscated by the City of Cape Town @CityofCT

City doubles down on combating copper theft: 2 500 kg confiscated this year

12 November 2022 8:52 AM

The City of Cape Town's 'Copperheads' are determined to double the amount of stolen copper confiscated year on year.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Cyril Ramaphosa at at the opening of the sixth ANC policy conference on Friday, 29 July 2022. Picture: Abigail Javier/Eyewitness News

ANC integrity commission distances itself from leaked Phala Phala report

12 November 2022 6:23 AM

The integrity commission claims the report circulating on social media is baseless and has no authority, accusing those who leaked the so-called report as attempting to put the committee in disarray.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

© maticsandra/123rf.com

Why are we not likely to see a national public sector strike?

11 November 2022 3:13 PM

Paton said we are unlikely to see any large-scale strike action because it is clear that government will not shift its position. Additionally, the teacher’s union has said they will not be striking, which makes public sector strikes extremely difficult.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Image: © Максим Травкин/123rf.com

MID fighting homelessness in Muizenberg with plans for a new homeless shelter

11 November 2022 2:15 PM

The Muizenberg Improvement District is aiming to reshape the future of Muizenberg.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Having a retirement annuity gives you piece of mind and a sense of certainty, so you can enjoy your retirement years.

How you can get the retirement you deserve

11 November 2022 1:49 PM

Having a retirement annuity gives you piece of mind and a sense of certainty, so you can enjoy your retirement years.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

© soifer/123rf.com

10 finest articles of the week on CapeTalk – according to YOU

11 November 2022 1:41 PM

Sonia and Matthew Booth... and more Sonia and Matthew Booth... These were the 10 most-read articles of the week on CapeTalk.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Picture: SA Legion/Facebook

SA Legion members to walk 31km in honour of Remembrance Day

11 November 2022 12:46 PM

It has been 104 years since the end of World War I and 11 November marks Remembrance Day to remember the lives lost in the conflict.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

More from Lifestyle

Sara-Jayne in-studio with Shannon Elizabeth, her husband Simon Borchert and their dog Peanut.

From Hollywood to SA, actress Shannon Elizabeth's mission to make a difference

12 November 2022 12:30 PM

US actress and conservationist Shannon Elizabeth and Simon Borchert talk to Sara-Jayne Makwala King about the work being done by the Shannon Elizabeth Foundation and its black rhino breeding programme.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

The cover of the book Photo courtesy: lebohangmasango.com

Author Lebohang Masango on the pursuit of 'the soft life'

12 November 2022 12:01 PM

Sara-Jayne Makwala King speaks to multi-award-winning children's book author, Lebohang Masango, on her non-fiction book titled,  The Soft Life: Love, Choice and Modern Dating.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Screengrab from video of Ndlovu Youth Choir's soul-stirring rendition of Rihanna's Lift Me Up

[WATCH] Goosebumps! Ndlovu Youth Choir's own rendition of Rihanna's 'Lift Me Up'

12 November 2022 11:19 AM

SA's beloved youth choir deliver glorious harmonies on their cover of Rihanna's new song from the soundtrack of 'Black Panther: Wakanda Forever'.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

The City of Cape Town has been granted accreditation as an international Wetland City @CityofCT

Cape Town awarded international Wetland City status - one of 43 around the world

12 November 2022 9:22 AM

The accreditation acknowledges the City for 'taking exceptional measures' in protecting Cape Town's wetlands.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

FILE: Voice Actor Kevin Conroy dies age 66. Picture:@RealKevinConroy/Twitter.

Batman voice actor Kevin Conroy dies aged 66

12 November 2022 9:14 AM

American book publisher DC Comics said it was deeply saddened to hear the news of his passing, while Star Wars actor Mark Hamil, who played Batman’s nemesis The Joker, said he was ‘stunned by the loss’.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Image: © gekaskr/ 123rf.com

'It's something people make fun of': Users not buying Musk's Twitter Blue

11 November 2022 2:54 PM

After taking over Twitter, Elon Musk made a range of changes, so what is new with the app?

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

© soifer/123rf.com

10 finest articles of the week on CapeTalk – according to YOU

11 November 2022 1:41 PM

Sonia and Matthew Booth... and more Sonia and Matthew Booth... These were the 10 most-read articles of the week on CapeTalk.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Richard E. Grant's memoir, 'A pocketful of Happiness'. Picture: @RichardEGrant/Twitter

Richard E. Grant talks about his love for his wife of 38 years in new memoir

11 November 2022 1:36 PM

For this week’s Book Club, Swazi-English actor Richard E. Grant speaks about love, life and loss in his new memoir.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Cape Town clothing brand TriCitie moves to Qatar - then blossoms!

11 November 2022 12:42 PM

Made in Cape Town but sold everywhere – especially in hot and wealthy Qatar.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Copyright : gioiak2 / 123rf

'I wanted to pay homage to the country that I love so much' - Luke Beling

11 November 2022 10:31 AM

Pippa Hudson speaks to Indie-Folk artist, Luke Beling. He has recently released the inspirational African single MZANSI AFRIKA.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Trending

City doubles down on combating copper theft: 2 500 kg confiscated this year

Local

10 finest articles of the week on CapeTalk – according to YOU

Business Local Sport Lifestyle

Richard E. Grant talks about his love for his wife of 38 years in new memoir

Lifestyle

EWN Highlights

SAHRC hopes Malema will retract comments it believes constitute hate speech

12 November 2022 11:10 AM

Heavy rains expected in parts of Gauteng this weekend

12 November 2022 10:14 AM

ANC’s failure to address apartheid land ownership laws worsens inequality: DA

12 November 2022 9:42 AM

- Local
- World
- Politics
- Sports
- Business
- Features
- Podcasts
- Lineup
- Shows
- Presenters
- Competitions
Copyright 2022 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA