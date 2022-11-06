Firefighters avert cat-astrophe: CPT Mayor posts feelgood rescue video





Screengrab from video of firefighters rescuing a cat up a pole in Kensington posted by Mayor Geordin Hill-Lewis

Fire season is upon us and we can expect plenty of headlines about our firefighters risking their lives on the mountains of the Cape this summer.

But these brave men and women also do a lot of work that may be less dramatic, but is no less appreciated by the community.

This week, Cape Town Mayor Geordin Hill-Lewis took to social media to applaud the firefighters involved in a feline rescue.

"I know this is the content you’re here for", quipped the Mayor.

A Fire and Rescue team attending to a motor vehicle accident in Kensington spotted a cat stuck way up on a telephone pole.

After taking care of the humans in need of their services, they turned their skills to saving the furry creature in distress.

Firefighter Duke Deyzel told News24 that he has to wear his full fire gear for protection during rescues like these as the cat will typically have its claws out.

"When I got up there, I removed my glove, rubbed him and made kitty cat sounds to make friends. I grabbed him behind the head and tucked him under my arm like a rugby ball before heading down."

The kitty was given some water, treated for heatstroke, and handed over to the Cape of Good Hope SPCA.