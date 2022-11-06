Is sleeping in separate beds the answer to a long lasting, loving relationship?

Streaming issues? Report here
Weekend Breakfast with Sara-Jayne Makwala King Weekend Breakfast with Sara-Jayne Makwala King
Weekend Breakfast with Sara-Jayne Makwala King
07:00 - 10:00
volume_up
volume_mute

Studio Line
+27 (21) 446 0 567
WhatsApp
072 567 1567
Contact
View Form
Advertise
Contact Us
Radio
567 medium wave (AM)
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Copyright 2022 All Rights Reserved
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA
Today at 07:35
Wellness: The Soft Life
Weekend Breakfast with Sara-Jayne King
Guests
Lebohang Masango
Today at 08:10
INTERVIEW: Anti-Bullying Week
Weekend Breakfast with Sara-Jayne King
Guests
Bryan Schimmel
Clinton Fein
Today at 08:40
Car Talk with Melinda Ferguson
Weekend Breakfast with Sara-Jayne King
Guests
Melinda Ferguson
Today at 09:10
The Profile: Actress Shannon Elizabath and husband Simon Borchert (In studio)
Weekend Breakfast with Sara-Jayne King
Today at 09:25
Save Soil Ambassador's Epic Walk
Weekend Breakfast with Sara-Jayne King
Guests
Tseke Nkadimeng
Today at 09:45
MUSIC FEATURE: Darryn Govender (In Studio)
Weekend Breakfast with Sara-Jayne King
Guests
Darryn Govender
No Items to show
Up Next: Just the Hits with Abongile Nzelenzele
See full line-up
Weekend Breakfast with Sara-Jayne Makwala King
07:00 - 10:00
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
Advertise with Us
search
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
Latest Local
Why are we not likely to see a national public sector strike? Paton said we are unlikely to see any large-scale strike action because it is clear that government will not shift its position. A... 11 November 2022 3:13 PM
MID fighting homelessness in Muizenberg with plans for a new homeless shelter The Muizenberg Improvement District is aiming to reshape the future of Muizenberg. 11 November 2022 2:15 PM
How you can get the retirement you deserve Having a retirement annuity gives you piece of mind and a sense of certainty, so you can enjoy your retirement years. 11 November 2022 1:49 PM
View all Local
The Midday Report Express: ANC first in-person NEC meeting since COVID-19 Delivered to you every afternoon. 11 November 2022 12:25 PM
Workers threaten to shut down SA if govt doesn't meet 10% wage hike demand The Public Servants Association (PSA) kicked off its strike on Thursday, joined by health professionals union Hospersa. 10 November 2022 5:21 PM
The Midday Report Express: Public Servants Association strike action kicks off Delivered to you every afternoon. 10 November 2022 12:53 PM
View all Politics
10 finest articles of the week on CapeTalk – according to YOU Sonia and Matthew Booth... and more Sonia and Matthew Booth... These were the 10 most-read articles of the week on CapeTalk. 11 November 2022 1:41 PM
Cape Town clothing brand TriCitie moves to Qatar - then blossoms! Made in Cape Town but sold everywhere – especially in hot and wealthy Qatar. 11 November 2022 12:42 PM
What changes have been made to the tender regulations and what is the impact? National Treasury has released the new 2022 tender regulations, what impact will this have? 11 November 2022 8:47 AM
View all Business
'It's something people make fun of': Users not buying Musk's Twitter Blue After taking over Twitter, Elon Musk made a range of changes, so what is new with the app? 11 November 2022 2:54 PM
Richard E. Grant talks about his love for his wife of 38 years in new memoir For this week’s Book Club, Swazi-English actor Richard E. Grant speaks about love, life and loss in his new memoir. 11 November 2022 1:36 PM
'I wanted to pay homage to the country that I love so much' - Luke Beling Pippa Hudson speaks to Indie-Folk artist, Luke Beling. He has recently released the inspirational African single MZANSI AFRIKA. 11 November 2022 10:31 AM
View all Lifestyle
[WATCH] Sonia Booth catches husband Matthew searching her parked car at the gym Also, the legendary defender has announced on Twitter (as celebs do, apparently) that he is taking legal action against his wife. 10 November 2022 8:55 AM
Choosing Qatar to host the World Cup was a mistake, admits Sepp Blatter Unmarried women and members of the LGBT community should think twice if they intend to attend. 9 November 2022 10:53 AM
Meet Capetonian Rene Naylor, the Springboks' physiotherapist Rene Naylor joins Tracey Lange on her mid-morning show. 9 November 2022 4:10 AM
View all Sport
Kim Engelbrecht, the Cape Town born actress who's caught the eye of Hollywood Refiloe Mpakanyane chats to South African Emmy-nominated actor, Kim Engelbrecht. 6 November 2022 3:03 PM
'Music is My Life' - A film about Ladysmith Black Mambazo's Joseph Shabalala Refiloe Mpakanyane speaks to Judy Nokwedi, co-producer of the documentary film, 'Music Is My Life'. 6 November 2022 12:09 PM
Crowd-pleasing lineup announced for CPT's free Festive Lights concert The City of Cape Town is gearing up for the return of its traditional "Festive Lights Switch-On" event after a two-year hiatus due... 5 November 2022 10:35 AM
View all Entertainment
Good news for climate activists: the ozone hole is shrinking In the 1990s the hole in the ozone layer was a dominant climate story, but what has happened to it? 11 November 2022 2:32 PM
Why 3D-printed guns are becoming an increasing concern in the UK In October the United Kingdom (UK) police made one of the largest seizures of 3D-printed firearm components in the country. 11 November 2022 4:10 AM
Rand rallies, 'markets go berserk' as US inflation drops more than expected It's good news but there is still interest rate pain on the way, summarises Professor Adrian Saville (Genera Capital) on The Money... 10 November 2022 8:12 PM
View all World
Should Africa be paying the cost of repairing climate damage caused by the West? One of the rallying points for delegates in African countries at COP27 is why they should be paying for the insidious global clima... 10 November 2022 4:43 PM
Mauritius needs tourism bump to help ease current currency crunch What's the story with Mauritius's currency issues? Bruce Whitfield interviews Africa analyst Ronak Gopaldas, Director at Signal Ri... 8 November 2022 7:33 PM
Uber Kenya agrees to drop commission rate after drivers protest in Nairobi Drivers were saying 'all they do is give us an app - we don't think they are worth 25%.' 2 November 2022 8:09 PM
View all Africa
'Recognition by other countries does not matter. Russia does what it wants' A "proud declaration" by Vladimir Putin’s ally (future enemy?) Yevgeny Prigozhin indicates a Great Power gone utterly rogue. 10 November 2022 11:28 AM
MANDY WIENER: Shamila Batohi has doused the NPA fire and is rebuilding the house Shamila Batohi has done some redecorating since she became the NDPP - both literally and figuratively writes Mandy Wiener. 10 November 2022 3:31 AM
'I was moved, you don't often see elected political party members work together' Former ANC MP Melanie Verwoerd makes the point that there are still many MPs who do not fall into the "self-serving" category afte... 9 November 2022 7:39 PM
View all Opinion
Home
arrow_forward
Lifestyle

Is sleeping in separate beds the answer to a long lasting, loving relationship?

6 November 2022 10:05 AM
by Rafiq Wagiet
Tags:
Clinical psychologist Khosi Jiyane
sleep divorce

Refiloe Mpakanyane speaks to clinical psychologist, Khosi Jiyane, about the concept of 'sleep divorce'.

- A recent survey by the National Sleep Foundation found that one in 10 couples sleep in separate rooms.

- Close to one in four married couples don't share a bed.

- Reasons for doing so vary, from snoring to different sleeping patterns and schedules.

sleep-bed-tired-feetjpg

JOHANNESBURG: Snoring, body heat, restless legs, insomnia, different schedules and a yearning for personal space are said to be just some of the reasons why some happy couples choose to sleep apart, whether in separate beds in the same room, or even in separate rooms altogether.

According to a recent survey by the National Sleep Foundation, one in 10 couples sleep in separate rooms and close to one in four married couples sleep in separate beds.

This practice is referred to as a 'sleep divorce', and has grown in popularity in recent times.

One might think this would have a negative impact on a romantic relationship, yet some people believe it can help save a relationship.

Clinical psychologist, Khosi Jiyane, says the importance of sleep supersedes everything else.

All of us are unique individuals, with our own individual needs and good sleep is a basic necessity of life, regardless of whatever relational arrangements you have.

Khosi Jiyane, clinical psychologist

Our understanding that the need for good quality sleep exceeds our relationship, In fact, the better we sleep, the better our relationship.

Khosi Jiyane, clinical psychologist

If you don't get a good sleep, it's going to affect your overall functioning, and it's going to have a toxic spill-over on the relationship.

Khosi Jiyane, clinical psychologist

You don't want to hold each other ransom, and treat each other as an object...in saying 'no you need to sleep here, we are married, we need to sleep in the same bed'.

Khosi Jiyane, clinical psychologist

It is really about being considerate about how we view ourselves and each other.

Khosi Jiyane, clinical psychologist

Listen to the audio for more.


This article first appeared on 702 : Is sleeping in separate beds the answer to a long lasting, loving relationship?




6 November 2022 10:05 AM
by Rafiq Wagiet
Tags:
Clinical psychologist Khosi Jiyane
sleep divorce

More from Lifestyle

Image: © gekaskr/ 123rf.com

'It's something people make fun of': Users not buying Musk's Twitter Blue

11 November 2022 2:54 PM

After taking over Twitter, Elon Musk made a range of changes, so what is new with the app?

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

© soifer/123rf.com

10 finest articles of the week on CapeTalk – according to YOU

11 November 2022 1:41 PM

Sonia and Matthew Booth... and more Sonia and Matthew Booth... These were the 10 most-read articles of the week on CapeTalk.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Richard E. Grant's memoir, 'A pocketful of Happiness'. Picture: @RichardEGrant/Twitter

Richard E. Grant talks about his love for his wife of 38 years in new memoir

11 November 2022 1:36 PM

For this week’s Book Club, Swazi-English actor Richard E. Grant speaks about love, life and loss in his new memoir.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Cape Town clothing brand TriCitie moves to Qatar - then blossoms!

11 November 2022 12:42 PM

Made in Cape Town but sold everywhere – especially in hot and wealthy Qatar.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Copyright : gioiak2 / 123rf

'I wanted to pay homage to the country that I love so much' - Luke Beling

11 November 2022 10:31 AM

Pippa Hudson speaks to Indie-Folk artist, Luke Beling. He has recently released the inspirational African single MZANSI AFRIKA.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

FILE: A rocket launching. Picture: WikiImages from Pixabay

Should we stop launching rockets, and other questions with the Naked Scientist

11 November 2022 9:53 AM

The Naked Scientist is back to answer all your burning science questions.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

FILE: Enjoy some strawberry treats at Redberry farm. Picture: Redberry Farm/Facebook

Cape Town City Guide: 5 ways to explore your city this weekend

11 November 2022 9:17 AM

Whether you want to dance the night away to live music or enjoy a family friendly lunch, Cape Town has exactly what you need this weekend.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Copyright: andreypopov / 123rf

Retiring amid market volatility - should you wait or go ahead?

10 November 2022 7:23 PM

Wealth Creed's Palesa Dube has valuable tips on managing the prevailing uncertainty if you're planning to retire - on The Money Show

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

MultiChoice bleeds Compact Plus subscribers but Premium picks up

10 November 2022 6:42 PM

Bruce Whitfield interviews Group CFO Tim Jacobs about MultiChoice's results for the six months to end-September 2022.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Nik Rabinowitz' 'Unmuted' stand-up show. Picture: facebook.com/profile.php?id=100044406190240

Get up close and 'Unmuted' with Nik Rabinowitz at The Baxter in November

10 November 2022 1:08 PM

The 'Funniest Jew in Africa', Nik Rabinowitz, returns to The Baxter for his 'Unmuted' show.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Trending

10 finest articles of the week on CapeTalk – according to YOU

Business Local Sport Lifestyle

Richard E. Grant talks about his love for his wife of 38 years in new memoir

Lifestyle

MID fighting homelessness in Muizenberg with plans for a new homeless shelter

Local

EWN Highlights

Ukraine foreign minister says 'war goes on' after Kherson success 

12 November 2022 6:56 AM

PowerBall Results: Friday, 11 November 2022

12 November 2022 6:21 AM

Biden urges world to 'step up' climate fight at COP27

11 November 2022 8:06 PM

- Local
- World
- Politics
- Sports
- Business
- Features
- Podcasts
- Lineup
- Shows
- Presenters
- Competitions
Copyright 2022 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA