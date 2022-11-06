'Music is My Life' - A film about Ladysmith Black Mambazo's Joseph Shabalala





- Music is My Life tells the story of South African musician, the late Joseph Shabalala.

- He rose to international fame with his band Ladysmith Black Mambazo.

- The documentary covers Shabalala's life, from his early years in rural KZN to the height of his global success, until his death in 2020, at the age of 79.

- The film recently won second prize in the 'Best Music and Dance' film category at Art & Tur international tourism film festival in Portugal.

Music is My Life is a documentary which tells the story of South African musician, the late Joseph Shabalala.

Filmed over five years, the documentary gives unprecedented access to the singer's life and creative process.

The film details Shabalala's life, from his early years in rural South Africa to Ladysmith Black Mambazo's global success, as a multi Grammy award-winning music group.

It includes interviews with many famous people, including Oprah Winfrey, Paul Simon and Whoopi Goldberg.

He rose to international stardom with his band Ladysmith Black Mambazo, following the band's contributions to Paul Simon’s massively successful Graceland album.

Shabalala passed away in 2020 at the age of 79.

The film also documents the history of the 'isicathamiya' genre of music, and the man who took it to the world's stage.

'Music is my life' recently won second prize in the 'Best Music and Dance' film category at Art & Tur international tourism film festival in Portugal.

'Music is my life' first and foremost, tells the story of the late Joseph Shabalala...but it was also bathed in Ladysmith, the town, the powerful music, the genre. Judy Nokwedi, co-producer of the documentary film, 'Music Is My Life'

Joseph, who didn't go to school and left Ladysmith at the age of 14, was a natural historian, archivist. He recorded everything about his life. Judy Nokwedi, co-producer of the documentary film, 'Music Is My Life'

What was unique about Joseph was, that he would dream, then wake up and there would be a song. Judy Nokwedi, co-producer of the documentary film, 'Music Is My Life'

