'Go back to Africa': French MP suspended after racist outburst in Parliament

- A far-right MP has been banned for 15 days from France's National Assembly after a racist outburst in the House.

- In the plural, the phrase the legislator used sounds exactly the same for the singular reports UK correspondent Gavin Grey.

A far-right MP has been banned for 15 days from France's National Assembly over a racist outburst.

Grégoire de Fournas from the National Rally (Rassemblement National, RN) interjected with "Go back to Africa" when a black member of the lower house was speaking about migrants.

The Speaker halted proceedings and Prime Minister Elisabeth Borne urged members to sanction the legislator.

De Fournas' peers voted to suspend him and dock half his salary for two months.

Image of France's National Assembly building in Paris @ hypnocreative/123rf.com

He insisted the remark had not been aimed not at Carlos Martens Bilongo from the far-left La France Insoumise (LFI), but at migrants trying to reach Europe by sea.

Bilongo pointed out that he had been born in France and called the remark "shameful".

Sickening and worrying. A French far-right MP yelled at NUPES MP Carlos Martens Bilongo to "return to Africa". The Assembly was shocked. The session was suspended. pic.twitter.com/xh9DnlcyLF ' Rim-Sarah Alouane (@RimSarah) November 3, 2022

Quoting de Fournas', Grey say the words in the Parliamentary recording are clear - what isn't clear is the exact meaning.

De Fournas' response was 'no, actually I didn't say he should go back, I said they should go back'... and in the plural, it sounds exactly the same. Gavin Grey, UK correspondent

MPs were chanting 'Out! Out! Out!' and the session was suspended... Many were saying there's no room for racism and this shows that racism is still in the National Assembly and still in France. Gavin Grey, UK correspondent

