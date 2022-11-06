Streaming issues? Report here
Just the Hits with Abongile Nzelenzele
10:00 - 15:00
Team Cape Town in the UK to convince investors of opportunities in Mother City

6 November 2022 1:22 PM
by Rafiq Wagiet
Tags:
Economic growth
Cape Town Tourism
Mother City
Alderman James Vos

Cape Town Tourism and the Cape Town Economic Growth Directorate met with UK travel industry leaders to discuss opportunities
James Vos, Mayoral Member for Economic Growth and Tourism at the City of Cape Town speaking at the SA High Commission in London as part of Cape Town’s trade mission in the United Kingdom in November 2022. Picture - Twitter: @VosJames
James Vos, Mayoral Member for Economic Growth and Tourism at the City of Cape Town speaking at the SA High Commission in London as part of Cape Town’s trade mission in the United Kingdom in November 2022. Picture - Twitter: @VosJames

CAPE TOWN: Cape Town is a city that relies heavily on tourism, an industry which was nearly decimated by the Covid-19 pandemic.

Industry stakeholders and the City of Cape Town are however on a mission to rebuild the sector and convince the international community about the Mother City's potential.

The City’s Economic Growth Directorate and Cape Town Tourism are in the UK to meet with travel industry leaders, airline executives and investors.

Our goal over the next few days is to secure more investments, travel, and trade from the UK market, thus driving more revenue into our local economy and creating more jobs for Capetonians.

James Vos, City of Cape Town mayoral committee member for economic growth

RELATED: Does Cape Town have the potential to become a 24-hour city?

The aim of the trade mission is to encourage international investment into Cape Town, particularly in the travel and tourism sectors.

The UK is one of Cape Town’s biggest travel and trade source markets, and the Mother City’s single biggest international air travel market, making up over 20% of passengers.

This season, Cape Town will welcome 24 flights each week from London’s Gatwick and Heathrow airports.

Later in the week, we are attending the World Travel Market where I will join a panel looking at how industry and governments should respond to the remote worker market.

James Vos, City of Cape Town mayoral committee member for economic growth

RELATED: City of Cape Town pens deal with Airbnb to lure working travellers to city

Between 2010 and 2021, more than 200 UK companies invested in 274 foreign direct investment projects within our borders, reaching a total capital expenditure of R164,6 billion and creating 22 500 jobs.

James Vos, City of Cape Town mayoral committee member for economic growth

The final leg of the trade mission will see the Cape Town delegation attend the City Nation Place Global conference on 9 and 10 November. The conference focuses on destination attraction development.




Share this:
Share this:
Share this:
Share this:
Share this:
Share this:
Share this:
Share this:
Share this:
Share this:
