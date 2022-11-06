Team Cape Town in the UK to convince investors of opportunities in Mother City





James Vos, Mayoral Member for Economic Growth and Tourism at the City of Cape Town speaking at the SA High Commission in London as part of Cape Town’s trade mission in the United Kingdom in November 2022. Picture - Twitter: @VosJames

CAPE TOWN: Cape Town is a city that relies heavily on tourism, an industry which was nearly decimated by the Covid-19 pandemic.

Industry stakeholders and the City of Cape Town are however on a mission to rebuild the sector and convince the international community about the Mother City's potential.

The City’s Economic Growth Directorate and Cape Town Tourism are in the UK to meet with travel industry leaders, airline executives and investors.

Our goal over the next few days is to secure more investments, travel, and trade from the UK market, thus driving more revenue into our local economy and creating more jobs for Capetonians. James Vos, City of Cape Town mayoral committee member for economic growth

The aim of the trade mission is to encourage international investment into Cape Town, particularly in the travel and tourism sectors.

The UK is one of Cape Town’s biggest travel and trade source markets, and the Mother City’s single biggest international air travel market, making up over 20% of passengers.

This season, Cape Town will welcome 24 flights each week from London’s Gatwick and Heathrow airports.

Later in the week, we are attending the World Travel Market where I will join a panel looking at how industry and governments should respond to the remote worker market. James Vos, City of Cape Town mayoral committee member for economic growth

Between 2010 and 2021, more than 200 UK companies invested in 274 foreign direct investment projects within our borders, reaching a total capital expenditure of R164,6 billion and creating 22 500 jobs. James Vos, City of Cape Town mayoral committee member for economic growth

The final leg of the trade mission will see the Cape Town delegation attend the City Nation Place Global conference on 9 and 10 November. The conference focuses on destination attraction development.