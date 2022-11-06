Capetonian crowned Starbucks' top barista for Europe, Middle East and Africa
Cape Town's Phuti Mmotla is the Starbucks EMEA Barista Champion of 2022.
The young Limpopo native travelled to Milan in Italy to represent South Africa as a regional finalist in the Starbucks International Barista Championship.
He was up against nine other finalists competing for two days in complex coffee challenges.
Mmotla, a partner at Cape Town’s V&A Waterfront Starbucks Store, is now officially Starbucks’ best barista in Europe, the Middle East, and Africa (EMEA).
In the signature beverage round of the competition each contestant had to develop their very own, coffee-first Starbucks beverage.
Mmotla created a coconut biscuit cold brew, based on one of his favourite childhood memories.
The winning prize includes a trip to Rwanda for the "Starbucks Origin Experience".
He'll get the chance to visit coffee farms, meet producers, discover how the beans are processed and learn about sustainability.
This competition means a lot to me. It's a platform whereby I can get to inspire a lot of people. It is something I would love to use to grow the coffee culture in South Africa.Phuti Mmotla, Starbucks EMEA Barista Champion of 2022
What inspires me about coffee is how it gets to connect people... It doesn't matter where the nation that you come from... as long as we gather around coffee, then we speak the same language...Phuti Mmotla, Starbucks EMEA Barista Champion of 2022
Source : https://stories.starbucks.com/emea/stories/2022/meet-phuti-south-africas-barista-champion-2022/
