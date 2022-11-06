[WATCH] Laugh or cry? SAns can't get enough of latest SAPS drill mix-up





The South African Police Service is serving as the butt of jokes on social media again.

The latest clip going viral was filmed in Durban during preparations for the coronation of Zulu King Misuzulu ka-Zwelithini.

Screengrab from Durban SAPS drill video posted Sihle Mavuso @ZANewsFlash

Two officers seemed not to know their left from their right - one making an about-turn the wrong way and the other giving up completely.

"Hai hai they’re not in sync" comments one tweep.

Since it was posted on 28 October the video's hit over 342 800 views.

It's been retweeted more than 2 500 times.

WATCH: The SAPS parade at the Moses Mabhida stadium in Durban. @IOL pic.twitter.com/FmFFwioJCh ' Sihle Mavuso (@ZANewsFlash) October 28, 2022

Of course, in true South African style, there's been no shortage of comments on the video.

It's a reflection of the type of leadership in SAPS. We don't have quality leadership. ' Jimmy 💙👨🏿‍💻 (@JimmyRamokgopa) October 28, 2022

Absolutely. If we can't teach easy skills like drills what chance do we have with complex skills like firearm handling or crime detection? ' Vusumuzi (@VusumuziWaZweli) October 28, 2022

At least our SANDF got it right 😂😂😂 pic.twitter.com/EkbydtdEBm ' Napoleon (@Napoli_10177) October 28, 2022

Imagen brigadier failing to parade🤦‍♂️ pic.twitter.com/m0fKxVfnrj ' Prosperity Leften (@PLeften) October 28, 2022