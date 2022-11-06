[WATCH] Laugh or cry? SAns can't get enough of latest SAPS drill mix-up
The South African Police Service is serving as the butt of jokes on social media again.
The latest clip going viral was filmed in Durban during preparations for the coronation of Zulu King Misuzulu ka-Zwelithini.
Two officers seemed not to know their left from their right - one making an about-turn the wrong way and the other giving up completely.
"Hai hai they’re not in sync" comments one tweep.
Since it was posted on 28 October the video's hit over 342 800 views.
It's been retweeted more than 2 500 times.
WATCH: The SAPS parade at the Moses Mabhida stadium in Durban. @IOL pic.twitter.com/FmFFwioJCh' Sihle Mavuso (@ZANewsFlash) October 28, 2022
Of course, in true South African style, there's been no shortage of comments on the video.
Lol he saw them🤣😂 pic.twitter.com/8Qq49qT2dc' Nank uCraq🏳️🌈🌍 (@craqie) October 28, 2022
It's a reflection of the type of leadership in SAPS. We don't have quality leadership.' Jimmy 💙👨🏿💻 (@JimmyRamokgopa) October 28, 2022
Absolutely. If we can't teach easy skills like drills what chance do we have with complex skills like firearm handling or crime detection?' Vusumuzi (@VusumuziWaZweli) October 28, 2022
At least our SANDF got it right 😂😂😂 pic.twitter.com/EkbydtdEBm' Napoleon (@Napoli_10177) October 28, 2022
Imagen brigadier failing to parade🤦♂️ pic.twitter.com/m0fKxVfnrj' Prosperity Leften (@PLeften) October 28, 2022
WATCH: The end of the SAPS parade at the Moses Mabhida stadium in Durban. Police Minister, Bheki Cele instructed them to vigorously enforce the law at the coronation of King Misuzulu KaZwelithini on Saturday. @IOL pic.twitter.com/3tG0HTYM4I' Sihle Mavuso (@ZANewsFlash) October 28, 2022
Source : https://twitter.com/ZANewsFlash/status/1585921692253110274
