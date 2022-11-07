



Wasanga Mehana spoke to Nadia Aukamp, RE/Max Elite’s property broker and owner.

Whether you are looking for greener pastures or looking to expand your wealth portfolio, selling a home is a laborious task.

And one of the things to look into is how to go about home renovations.

Property owner Nadia Aukamp cautioned against over-investing – which translates to spending too much money on custom home improvements that can make selling your house difficult.

While one would assume renovation would guarantee a more attractive sell, due to South Africa’s competitive housing market, buyers are spoiled for choice, said Aukamp.

Overcapitalising on your home can make it difficult for it to pierce through the price ceiling that is relative to the property’s location.

Buyers would rather buy smaller or similar priced property in a more affluent suburb where there is potential for smaller growth than buying an overcapitalised property. Nadia Aucamp, Broker/Owner - RE/Max Elite

She suggests homeowners steer clear of brightly coloured paints and wallpaper, while neutral colours and wooden floors are largely considered an investment for buyers.

Property portals, Property24 and Private Property, are a great benchmark to gauge the aesthetic and median price of recent properties that have been sold in your area.

Especially with wallpaper a lot of people get a little bit carried away putting a lot of wallpaper and that can put potential buyers off. It's quite difficult to remove that if you don’t like that. Nadia Aucamp, Broker/Owner - RE/Max Elite

This article first appeared on 702 : Guard against renovations that can lower your home’s value, says broker