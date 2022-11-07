Guard against renovations that can lower your home’s value, says broker
Wasanga Mehana spoke to Nadia Aukamp, RE/Max Elite’s property broker and owner.
Whether you are looking for greener pastures or looking to expand your wealth portfolio, selling a home is a laborious task.
And one of the things to look into is how to go about home renovations.
Property owner Nadia Aukamp cautioned against over-investing – which translates to spending too much money on custom home improvements that can make selling your house difficult.
While one would assume renovation would guarantee a more attractive sell, due to South Africa’s competitive housing market, buyers are spoiled for choice, said Aukamp.
Overcapitalising on your home can make it difficult for it to pierce through the price ceiling that is relative to the property’s location.
Buyers would rather buy smaller or similar priced property in a more affluent suburb where there is potential for smaller growth than buying an overcapitalised property.Nadia Aucamp, Broker/Owner - RE/Max Elite
She suggests homeowners steer clear of brightly coloured paints and wallpaper, while neutral colours and wooden floors are largely considered an investment for buyers.
Property portals, Property24 and Private Property, are a great benchmark to gauge the aesthetic and median price of recent properties that have been sold in your area.
Especially with wallpaper a lot of people get a little bit carried away putting a lot of wallpaper and that can put potential buyers off. It's quite difficult to remove that if you don’t like that.Nadia Aucamp, Broker/Owner - RE/Max Elite
While neutral colours and wooden floors are largely considered an investment for buyers.Nadia Aucamp, Broker/Owner - RE/Max Elite
Scroll up to listen to the full audio.
This article first appeared on 702 : Guard against renovations that can lower your home’s value, says broker
Source : https://pixabay.com/photos/search/wallpaper/?manual_search=1
More from Local
From Hollywood to SA, actress Shannon Elizabeth's mission to make a difference
US actress and conservationist Shannon Elizabeth and Simon Borchert talk to Sara-Jayne Makwala King about the work being done by the Shannon Elizabeth Foundation and its black rhino breeding programme.Read More
[WATCH] Goosebumps! Ndlovu Youth Choir's own rendition of Rihanna's 'Lift Me Up'
SA's beloved youth choir deliver glorious harmonies on their cover of Rihanna's new song from the soundtrack of 'Black Panther: Wakanda Forever'.Read More
Cape Town awarded international Wetland City status - one of 43 around the world
The accreditation acknowledges the City for 'taking exceptional measures' in protecting Cape Town's wetlands.Read More
City doubles down on combating copper theft: 2 500 kg confiscated this year
The City of Cape Town's 'Copperheads' are determined to double the amount of stolen copper confiscated year on year.Read More
ANC integrity commission distances itself from leaked Phala Phala report
The integrity commission claims the report circulating on social media is baseless and has no authority, accusing those who leaked the so-called report as attempting to put the committee in disarray.Read More
Why are we not likely to see a national public sector strike?
Paton said we are unlikely to see any large-scale strike action because it is clear that government will not shift its position. Additionally, the teacher’s union has said they will not be striking, which makes public sector strikes extremely difficult.Read More
MID fighting homelessness in Muizenberg with plans for a new homeless shelter
The Muizenberg Improvement District is aiming to reshape the future of Muizenberg.Read More
How you can get the retirement you deserve
Having a retirement annuity gives you piece of mind and a sense of certainty, so you can enjoy your retirement years.Read More
10 finest articles of the week on CapeTalk – according to YOU
Sonia and Matthew Booth... and more Sonia and Matthew Booth... These were the 10 most-read articles of the week on CapeTalk.Read More