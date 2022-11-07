COP27: 'We are funding our own extinction. It’s not rational!'
Lester Kiewit interviews international correspondent Adam Gilchrist.
The COP27 summit started in Egypt on Sunday, with senior politicians from 190 countries, including 90 heads of state, struggling to address a rapidly changing climate that poses an existential threat to civilisation as we know it.
“Report after report has painted a clear and bleak picture," said UN chief Antonio Guterres before the start of the 13-day conference.
"COP27 must lay the foundations for much faster, bolder climate action now and in this crucial decade, when the global climate fight will be won or lost."
Humanity must cut carbon pollution by 45% over the next eight years to cap the warming of the world at 1.5 degrees Celsius above late 19th century levels and avoid the most catastrophic effects of the crisis.
Unfortunately, carbon pollution is forecasted to rise by more than 10% by 2030, heating the globe by 2.8 degrees Celsius.
“Our planet is on course for reaching tipping points that will make climate chaos irreversible and forever bake in catastrophic temperature rise," said Guterres.
Levels of carbon dioxide, methane and nitrous oxide in the atmosphere broke all records last year, according to the World Meteorological Organization.
RELATED: Climate crisis: NOTHING else matters as much – UN boss
The climate has slipped from the front of the agenda… but we’ve had a record year for storms, droughts, fires, floods… Can we change?Adam Gilchrist, international correspondent
Catholic theologian and activist Dr Carmody Grey says that instead of focussing on the data, we should focus on values and doing the right thing. Just reciting facts isn’t changing anything… She says, ‘We are funding our own extinction and that’s not rational. So, let’s get rational!’Adam Gilchrist, international correspondent
Kiewit interviewed Gilchrist – scroll up to listen.
Source : https://www.123rf.com/photo_27470457_dinosaur-skeleton-and-the-oil-station-in-the-desert-.html?vti=licjc4vxu4u4blmqjy-1-81
