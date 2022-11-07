It’s painful to hear your ancestors hurt people: Diversity trainer
Lester Kiewit spoke to Asanda Ngoasheng, diversity trainer and political analyst.
A diversity workshop at Fish Hoek High School traumatised some learners and, instead of defusing racial tension, massively inflamed it.
The school has since suspended the intervention, facilitated by diversity trainer and political analyst Asanda Ngoasheng.
“A review of the training content, and the manner in which it was managed and communicated, is underway,” said Education MEC David Maynier.
“Once the process has been finalised, an outcome and way forward will be determined.
“Our district support team will provide assistance to any learners who require support.”
The diversity training follows an incident in May when a Fish Hoek High teacher allegedly used racial slurs during a lesson.
During the training, Ngoasheng allegedly told learners that Black people are incapable of racism and that the chaotic nature of her session is proof that programmes such as hers are needed.
She spoke to pupils for 2.5 hours. No teachers were not allowed to attend the session.
Ngoasheng also read from a poem which caused some Christian students much pain: “For all we know, the disciples could have been queer; the Holy Trinity some weird, twisted love triangle; and the Holy Ghost transgender.”
RELATED: WCED suspends 'diversity intervention' after race row erupts at Fish Hoek High
As South Africans, we don’t have agreed definitions of racism… When people start having these conversations…it comes as a shock… Children don’t have the full details of what happened between 1948 and 1994… and all the other systems of oppression…It is painful to hear for the first time…that your ancestors…hurt and harmed so many people…Asanda Ngoasheng, Diversity Trainer
Many people have an outdated definition of racism… It is clear and blatant hatred of one group of people by another… It is institutional… My content is age appropriate…Asanda Ngoasheng, Diversity Trainer
The poem deals with racism as a system against Black people… It speaks to the ways in which Christianity has promoted homophobia… Issues of Islamophobia and Christianity used to discriminate against people…Asanda Ngoasheng, Diversity Trainer
Kiewit interviewed Ngoasheng – scroll up to listen.
