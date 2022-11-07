The Midday Report Express: Panel investigating Phala Phala robbery set to begin
President Cyril Ramaphosa has met the deadline to make his evidence submission to the Section 89 panel investigating the Phala Phala farm robbery. That's the lead story on The Midday Report today and the key issue needing to be addressed is what exactly this panel is empowered to do and by when will it get it done.
Presenter Mandy Wiener spoke to the President of the African Transformation Movement, Vuyo Zungula, who was a key figure in initiating and ensuring the panel was convened.
We believe that indeed there is prima facie evidence and that the President has an impeachment case to answer.Vuyo Zungula, President - African Transformation Movement
When there are issues of misconduct on the side of the President, it is Parliament that has got the primary objective of holding the President accountable.Vuyo Zungula, President - African Transformation Movement
Other key issues on the Midday Report today:
- Minority parties weigh in on city of Jo'burg’s financial state and brief the media.
- Will public service wage strike go ahead?
- COP27: Why is it important? Why should you care? What is SA's stance?
- Roads are blocked and Matric learners at Witbank schools impacted.
- NEWS24 continues with its investigation around the murder of Babita Deokaran.
Scroll up for full audio.
Source : @PresidencyZA/Twitter
