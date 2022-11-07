We’ve lost 99% of African penguin population: Dr Judy Mann, Two Oceans Aquarium





Clarence Ford interviews Dr Judy Mann of the Two Oceans Aquarium.

The Cape of Good Hope SPCA recently removed two husky dogs from a home in Simon’s Town following the killing of 19 African penguins by the off-leash dogs.

It is not the first time that these two dogs escape from the property and cause havoc in the area, according to the SPCA.

A jogger found the dying penguins on Seaforth Beach and alerted the SPCA.

The Southern African Foundation for the Conservation of Coastal Birds confirmed that dog bites caused the endangered birds’ death, and an eyewitness of the incident provided a written statement under oath.

The dogs remain in the care of the SPCA.

African penguins at Boulders Beach in Cape Town @ shalamov/123rf.com

The incident is really distressing because the African penguin numbers have declined dramatically over the last few years… Dr Judy Mann, Two Oceans Aquarium

The African penguin is found only along the coasts of South Africa and Namibia, where about 10,000 and 400 breeding pairs remain, respectively.

Mann reckons the African penguin might go completely extinct within the next decade or two.

The numbers are in a really, really scary state… Since the early 1900s, we’ve lost 99% of the population… The numbers continue to decline… Dr Judy Mann, Two Oceans Aquarium

The main peril faced by African penguins is overfishing and the resultant collapse in sardine and anchovy populations.

The main threat for the African penguin is running out of food… Dr Judy Mann, Two Oceans Aquarium

Mann remains optimistic and resolute.

All of us care about the penguins… It’s an important tourism drawcard… I am determined to be optimistic… We can turn this situation around… Not on our watch will we let this bird go extinct! Dr Judy Mann, Two Oceans Aquarium

