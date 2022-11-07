What is the state of our public transport industries?





Pippa Hudson spoke to producer at Carte Blanche Marion Edmunds about the state of our public transport.

Many commuters rely on public transport .

Commuters and public transport operators feel unsafe on the roads.

Image: © Alexey Stiop /123rf.com

CAPE TOWN: Minibus taxis are responsible for transporting around 70% of the commuters in our country every day.

However, poorly maintained vehicles, reckless driving and taxi violence can make a daily commute a harrowing experience.

Carte Blanche embarked on a project to see how the City of Cape Town was managing the situation with taxis and public transport in the city.

According to Carte Blanche producer Marion Edmunds, one major issue they are seeing is the taxi industry is the continued intimidation of other public transport vehicles, especially e-hailing vehicles. Edmunds said some in the minibus taxi industry go as forcing other vehicles not to operate in certain areas.

In essence the industry is creating its own no-go zones where it can monopolise the traffic. Marion Edmunds, producer at Carte Blanche

She said e-hailing drivers were sometimes forced to pay fines of between R3000 and R5000 to the taxi bosses or risk losing their car.

This experience can be scary and traumatic for the drivers, and they avoid certain areas as a result.

In an attempt to create safer roads, Edmunds said the City of Cape Town was attempting to implement new bylaws to manage reckless behaviour.

Listen to the audio above for more.