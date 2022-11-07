Streaming issues? Report here
Just the Hits with Abongile Nzelenzele
10:00 - 15:00
Just the Hits with Abongile Nzelenzele
10:00 - 15:00
What to expect from Table Bay Hotel's summer High Tea menu

7 November 2022 1:27 PM
by Devon Thomas
Tags:
Dessert
Table Bay Hotel
High Tea
Pastry
Thabile Mlonyeni

The Table Bay hotel is in the midst of preparing its summer menu for its High Tea.

Pippa Hudson speaks to pastry chef, Thabile Mlonyeni, about the Table Bay Hotel's plans for its summer menu for its High Tea.

The famous High Tea is a three-course menu with a cheese course thereafter.

The plan for the summer menu is to include dishes that emphasises bright colors and light textures.

It is also moving towards a more health-friendly menu that reduces the sweetness of the dishes and is inclusive of vegan and gluten-free dishes.

So, all and all, we're trying to fight for the health of the guest and the unhealthy people outside. So, we don't want to make the sweet stuff [too sweet]. Yes, this is a dessert, but we need to reduce some of the sweetness to accommodate each and everyone.

Thabile Mlonyeni, pastry chef - Table Bay Hotel

The High Tea menu is available from Friday to Sunday from 14h00 to 15h30 and 16h00 to 17h30.

It will cost you R395 per person.

Find out more about the current menu here.

Scroll up for the full interview.




