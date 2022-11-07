Disability awareness month: does our law ensure accessibility?





Pippa Hudson spoke to a lawyer specialising in disability law at DLM Lawyers and Consultants, Peter Strasheim about disability laws in South Africa.

South Africa’s constitution does attempt to guarantee rights for people with disabilities to be free from discrimination .

Despite this there are still barriers to access.

Image copyright: steuccio79/123rf.com

According to Strasheim while the country does have a comprehensive constitution that includes disability access, the community is often not aware of the laws.

The judges in case law have done their best to raise the awareness but in general, in public consciousness, disability law and disability awareness is very low. Peter Strasheim, lawyer specialising in disability law at DLM Lawyers and Consultants

Strasheim said that many of the laws in South Africa are not developed enough to fully ensure access for people with disabilities.

He added that in order to improve access, the country needs to ensure law aligns with the convention produced by the United Nations on the rights of people with disabilities.

In addition to this, if society is to create a more accessible world where disabled persons are given equal opportunities, he said that awareness must be created around the inequalities that exist.

In the same way as there was with HIV and race discrimination and gender, there is a duty to raise awareness to promote the beginnings of change. Peter Strasheim, lawyer specialising in disability law at DLM Lawyers and Consultants

Strasheim added that it is important not to focus just on a person’s disability but rather where the barriers to access are and how to make the country accessible for differently abled persons.

Listen to the audio above for more.