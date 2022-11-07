Join the Waterfront Rotary Club for its annual Canal Challenge on Sunday





Pippa Hudson speaks to the project manager for the Rotary Waterfront Canal Challenge and a member of the Waterfront Rotary Club, Siham Boda, about the annual canal challenge happening on Sunday.

CAPE TOWN: Taking place at the Canal Battery Park at the V&A Waterfront, the Waterfront Canal Challenge is Africa's only urban open water swimming event.

Enthusiasts can either choose to take part in the one-mile route for R250 or the half-mile route for R200.

All proceeds from the challenge go the club's Smart Work Centre which prepares youth for the world of work by maximising their chances for financial independence.

We're really helping them leverage online opportunities. As we know, most of our solution learners reside in lower-income communities and their chances and opportunities for social and economic prosperity are fairly limited and we wanted to see what we could do to support what believe is a very worthwhile initiative for our young community members. Siham Boda, project manager - Waterfront Canal Challenge

Entries close on 10 November.

Find out more about it here.

Scroll up for the full interview.