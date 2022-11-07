Britain is becoming like a madhouse! – Albanian PM on migrant crisis
Clarence Ford interviews BBC correspondent Jonathon Frewin (skip to 6:41).
A dispute is waging in the United Kingdom over migrants arriving from France in small boats.
An increasing number of asylum seekers are making the perilous journey across the English Channel, and there is extreme overcrowding at processing centres.
To add fuel to the fire, Home Secretary Suella Braverman described the situation as an “invasion”.
An estimated 12,000 Albanians have crossed the Channel so far this year.
Albanian Prime Minister Edi Rama slammed the UK government for “scapegoating” his compatriots to excuse its “failed policies”, adding that Britain is “becoming like a madhouse”.
The UK government says it is trying to address the overcrowded processing centres and trying to prevent migrants by flying new arrivals to Rwanda for processing, a would-be solution currently tied up in the courts.
There are reports of unsanitary conditions and disease outbreaks… A large processing backlog for these arrivals…Jonathon Frewin, correspondent - BBC
About 60% of UK adults say the government is no longer in control of immigration…Jonathon Frewin, correspondent - BBC
The BBC reports that Albanian drug gangs are using migrant camps in northern France as a recruitment ground…Jonathon Frewin, correspondent - BBC
Ford interviewed Frewin – scroll up to listen (skip to 6:41).
