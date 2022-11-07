SA's ailing economy prepares for another crippling national public sector strike





- Workers in the public sector are set to go on strike in November.

- Nehawu, Denosa, Popcru, Hospersa affiliated workers are demanding an increase of 6,5%.

- Government is however only offering a 3% salary hike.

FILE: Public servants marched through Cape Town on 26 August 2010 to increase pressure on government to up its wage offer. Picture: Janine Willemans/Eyewitness News.

South Africa is facing another worker strike in the public sector.

In October, thousands of Transnet workers downed tools, affecting South Africa’s ability to transport goods and provide services at ports of entry.

This time around, The National Education, Health and Allied Workers' Union, nurses union Denosa, police and prisons union, Popcru and health union Hospersa are set to down tools in a one-day stay away on Thursday.

Acting Public Service and Administration Minister Thulas Nxesi has offered public servants a 3% wage offer.

Workers are however holding out for a 6,5% wage hike, and a R1 000 monthly cash gratuity.

This despite Finance Minister Enoch Godongwana mentioning in his October medium-term budget policy statement that the public service wage bill would increase by 3.1%.

Isaac Mashego, senior economist at Nedbank says workers demands are unreasonable.

10 years up to 2019, we saw public sector wage increases about 2 percentage points above inflation per annum. Taking that into account, it is a bit unreasonable. Isaac Mashego, senior economist at Nedbank

Unreasonable that public sector workers are demanding such high wage increases in an environment of basically pressures on government finances. Isaac Mashego, senior economist at Nedbank

We've got to get the economy growing at a rate that supports incomes. Isaac Mashego, senior economist at Nedbank

Listen to the audio for more.