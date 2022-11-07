'I just think they froze before a ball was bowled': Manthorp on Proteas defeat

Streaming issues? Report here
Just the Hits generic 2 CapeTalk Just the Hits generic 2 CapeTalk
Just the Hits with Abongile Nzelenzele
11:00 - 15:00
volume_up
volume_mute

Studio Line
+27 (21) 446 0 567
WhatsApp
072 567 1567
Contact
View Form
Advertise
Contact Us
Radio
567 medium wave (AM)
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Copyright 2022 All Rights Reserved
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA
No Scheduled Items to show
No Items to show
Up Next: Just the Hits
See full line-up
Just the Hits with Abongile Nzelenzele
11:00 - 15:00
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
Advertise with Us
search
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
Latest Local
[WATCH] Man who ditches car in attempt to flee elephant goes viral A man on a game drive was so spooked by an approaching elephant he ran straight into the bush where more of the Big Five lurk! 13 November 2022 9:47 AM
Capetonians have voted: Colour scheme for new St James bathing boxes announced The City asked residents to choose from a selection of colour palettes for the upgrade of the iconic beach huts and the results ar... 13 November 2022 9:01 AM
CT Metro Police seize abalone worth more than R1m after high-speed chase It is becoming increasingly clear that national government is unable to deal with the crisis of poaching, specifically abalone, sa... 12 November 2022 2:50 PM
View all Local
ANC integrity commission distances itself from leaked Phala Phala report The integrity commission claims the report circulating on social media is baseless and has no authority, accusing those who leaked... 12 November 2022 6:23 AM
The Midday Report Express: ANC first in-person NEC meeting since COVID-19 Delivered to you every afternoon. 11 November 2022 12:25 PM
Workers threaten to shut down SA if govt doesn't meet 10% wage hike demand The Public Servants Association (PSA) kicked off its strike on Thursday, joined by health professionals union Hospersa. 10 November 2022 5:21 PM
View all Politics
How you can get the retirement you deserve Having a retirement annuity gives you piece of mind and a sense of certainty, so you can enjoy your retirement years. 11 November 2022 1:49 PM
10 finest articles of the week on CapeTalk – according to YOU Sonia and Matthew Booth... and more Sonia and Matthew Booth... These were the 10 most-read articles of the week on CapeTalk. 11 November 2022 1:41 PM
Cape Town clothing brand TriCitie moves to Qatar - then blossoms! Made in Cape Town but sold everywhere – especially in hot and wealthy Qatar. 11 November 2022 12:42 PM
View all Business
A call for adoptee-centric and birth mother-centric adoption conversations One birth mother believes the adoption system in South Africa is in need of a drastic overhaul as there's no real support for birt... 13 November 2022 12:14 PM
Pokémon’s Ash Ketchum finally becomes World Champion after 25 years Fans of the franchise were met with joy after the character became the ultimate Pokémon trainer in the world. 12 November 2022 2:43 PM
How an ex-bully and his victim have reconciled to spread an important message It's been 40 years since Bryan Schimmel was Clinton Fein’s victim at high school. The pair are now friends who've created a presen... 12 November 2022 1:44 PM
View all Lifestyle
SA trio: Grace, Lawrence & Bezuidenhout rise up at the Nedbank Golf Challenge With Grace and Lawrence one shot off the pace, the former is searching for a second title win at the million dollar challenge whil... 13 November 2022 4:54 AM
[WATCH] Sonia Booth catches husband Matthew searching her parked car at the gym Also, the legendary defender has announced on Twitter (as celebs do, apparently) that he is taking legal action against his wife. 10 November 2022 8:55 AM
Choosing Qatar to host the World Cup was a mistake, admits Sepp Blatter Unmarried women and members of the LGBT community should think twice if they intend to attend. 9 November 2022 10:53 AM
View all Sport
[WATCH] Goosebumps! Ndlovu Youth Choir's own rendition of Rihanna's 'Lift Me Up' SA's beloved youth choir deliver glorious harmonies on their cover of Rihanna's new song from the soundtrack of 'Black Panther: Wa... 12 November 2022 11:19 AM
Kim Engelbrecht, the Cape Town born actress who's caught the eye of Hollywood Refiloe Mpakanyane chats to South African Emmy-nominated actor, Kim Engelbrecht. 6 November 2022 3:03 PM
'Music is My Life' - A film about Ladysmith Black Mambazo's Joseph Shabalala Refiloe Mpakanyane speaks to Judy Nokwedi, co-producer of the documentary film, 'Music Is My Life'. 6 November 2022 12:09 PM
View all Entertainment
Good news for climate activists: the ozone hole is shrinking In the 1990s the hole in the ozone layer was a dominant climate story, but what has happened to it? 11 November 2022 2:32 PM
Why 3D-printed guns are becoming an increasing concern in the UK In October the United Kingdom (UK) police made one of the largest seizures of 3D-printed firearm components in the country. 11 November 2022 4:10 AM
Rand rallies, 'markets go berserk' as US inflation drops more than expected It's good news but there is still interest rate pain on the way, summarises Professor Adrian Saville (Genera Capital) on The Money... 10 November 2022 8:12 PM
View all World
Should Africa be paying the cost of repairing climate damage caused by the West? One of the rallying points for delegates in African countries at COP27 is why they should be paying for the insidious global clima... 10 November 2022 4:43 PM
Mauritius needs tourism bump to help ease current currency crunch What's the story with Mauritius's currency issues? Bruce Whitfield interviews Africa analyst Ronak Gopaldas, Director at Signal Ri... 8 November 2022 7:33 PM
Uber Kenya agrees to drop commission rate after drivers protest in Nairobi Drivers were saying 'all they do is give us an app - we don't think they are worth 25%.' 2 November 2022 8:09 PM
View all Africa
'Recognition by other countries does not matter. Russia does what it wants' A "proud declaration" by Vladimir Putin’s ally (future enemy?) Yevgeny Prigozhin indicates a Great Power gone utterly rogue. 10 November 2022 11:28 AM
MANDY WIENER: Shamila Batohi has doused the NPA fire and is rebuilding the house Shamila Batohi has done some redecorating since she became the NDPP - both literally and figuratively writes Mandy Wiener. 10 November 2022 3:31 AM
'I was moved, you don't often see elected political party members work together' Former ANC MP Melanie Verwoerd makes the point that there are still many MPs who do not fall into the "self-serving" category afte... 9 November 2022 7:39 PM
View all Opinion
Home
arrow_forward
Sport

'I just think they froze before a ball was bowled': Manthorp on Proteas defeat

7 November 2022 2:46 PM
by Keely Goodall
Tags:
Cricket
Proteas
T20
T20 World Cup
Neil Manthorp
ICC T20 World Cup

South African cricket fans were left disappointed as the Proteas lost to the Netherlands on Sunday and crashed out of the T20 World Cup.

John Maytham spoke to cricket correspondent, Neil Manthorp, about the Proteas' shock T20 World Cup defeat to the Netherlands.

  • The Proteas lost to Netherlands in Adelaide.

  • The Netherlands was the lowest-ranked team in the tournament.

The Proteas are out of the T20 World Cup. Picture: @ProteasMenCSA.
The Proteas are out of the T20 World Cup. Picture: @ProteasMenCSA.

The Proteas’ defeat in Adelaide saw the team knocked out of the T20 World Cup.

The South Africans were the favourite to win the match and progress to the semifinals but their disappointing performance shocked fans of the sport.

I just think they froze before a ball was bowled and I am not the only one.

Neil Manthorp, cricket correspondent

Manthorp said the Netherlands was the lowest-ranked team in the tournament and yet the Proteas never came close to winning the match.

He added that while many people may want to blame the team's administration for their poor performance, it is impossible to use that to explain or understand their truly shocking game.

Listen to the audio above for more.




7 November 2022 2:46 PM
by Keely Goodall
Tags:
Cricket
Proteas
T20
T20 World Cup
Neil Manthorp
ICC T20 World Cup

More from Sport

Nedbank Golf Challenge 2022. Picture: Twitter/@NedbankSport

SA trio: Grace, Lawrence & Bezuidenhout rise up at the Nedbank Golf Challenge

13 November 2022 4:54 AM

With Grace and Lawrence one shot off the pace, the former is searching for a second title win at the million dollar challenge whilst the latter is vying for a first win at ‘Africa's Major’.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

© soifer/123rf.com

10 finest articles of the week on CapeTalk – according to YOU

11 November 2022 1:41 PM

Sonia and Matthew Booth... and more Sonia and Matthew Booth... These were the 10 most-read articles of the week on CapeTalk.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

FILE: Sonia Booth accompanied by her husband Matthew, seen here at the launch of her first publication 'How to reinvent yourself & stay relevant'. Image: EWN Contributor @ImLooLou

[WATCH] Sonia Booth catches husband Matthew searching her parked car at the gym

10 November 2022 8:55 AM

Also, the legendary defender has announced on Twitter (as celebs do, apparently) that he is taking legal action against his wife.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Football is gay! © inkdrop/123rf.com

Choosing Qatar to host the World Cup was a mistake, admits Sepp Blatter

9 November 2022 10:53 AM

Unmarried women and members of the LGBT community should think twice if they intend to attend.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Meet Capetonian Rene Naylor, the Springboks' physiotherapist

9 November 2022 4:10 AM

Rene Naylor joins Tracey Lange on her mid-morning show.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

FILE: Sonia Booth accompanied by her husband Matthew, seen here at the launch of her first publication 'How to reinvent yourself & stay relevant'. Image: EWN Contributor @ImLooLou

Sonia Booth burns husband Matthew on social media for 'cheesecake' affair

8 November 2022 9:21 AM

'I realised my Tupperware was at her house. DON'T MESS WITH A TOWNSHIP GIRL AND HER TUPPERWARE!' said a scorned Sonia Booth.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

FILE: Springboks' wing Kurt-Lee Arendse scores a try against New Zealand on 6 August 2022. Picture: @Springboks/Twitter

Kit clash sets stage for epic encounter between Irish and Boks

4 November 2022 8:22 AM

Ireland is set to play against the Springboks at the Aviva Stadium in Dublin on Saturday.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

FILE: Former Proteas captain Francois 'Faf' Du Plessis. Picture: @faf1307/ Twitter.

Former Proteas captain Faf du Plessis pens book on honesty and vulnerability

1 November 2022 4:54 AM

'I asked myself the question: 'If you write this book, what are the kind of things people resonate with you as a person, as a leader?' And the answer was honesty and vulnerability,' said the former Proteas captain.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Samia Kabeya trying to block a jammer from passing her. Photo: Abigail Javier/Eyewitness News

13 photos that will make you want to start your own roller derby team

27 October 2022 11:24 AM

Eyewitness News took a drive to Turffontein to watch the Golden City Rollers, Joburg's very own roller derby league, and discovered how this niche sport is empowering women.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Springbok Women's Zenay Jordaan (front). Picture: springboks.rugby/

Why the state of SA women's rugby is light years behind the rest of the globe

24 October 2022 8:29 AM

The South African women's rugby team fared poorly in the Women's Rugby World Cup.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Trending

City doubles down on combating copper theft: 2 500 kg confiscated this year

Local

From Hollywood to SA, actress Shannon Elizabeth's mission to make a difference

Lifestyle Local

10 finest articles of the week on CapeTalk – according to YOU

Business Local Sport Lifestyle

EWN Highlights

High-earning govt officials live lavishly while civil servants struggle: Fedusa

13 November 2022 1:53 PM

Arts Alive: Langa Mavuso joins Samething Soweto on Bassline Summer stage

13 November 2022 12:56 PM

Malaria could spread due to climate change, warns medical expert

13 November 2022 11:55 AM

- Local
- World
- Politics
- Sports
- Business
- Features
- Podcasts
- Lineup
- Shows
- Presenters
- Competitions
Copyright 2022 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA