'I just think they froze before a ball was bowled': Manthorp on Proteas defeat
John Maytham spoke to cricket correspondent, Neil Manthorp, about the Proteas' shock T20 World Cup defeat to the Netherlands.
-
The Proteas lost to Netherlands in Adelaide.
-
The Netherlands was the lowest-ranked team in the tournament.
The Proteas’ defeat in Adelaide saw the team knocked out of the T20 World Cup.
The South Africans were the favourite to win the match and progress to the semifinals but their disappointing performance shocked fans of the sport.
I just think they froze before a ball was bowled and I am not the only one.Neil Manthorp, cricket correspondent
Manthorp said the Netherlands was the lowest-ranked team in the tournament and yet the Proteas never came close to winning the match.
He added that while many people may want to blame the team's administration for their poor performance, it is impossible to use that to explain or understand their truly shocking game.
