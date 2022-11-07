Eco-activists strike again, throwing pea soup at Van Goghs 'The Sower'





John Maytham spoke to the founder of the Cape-Town based art research consultancy ‘Corigall & Co’, Mary Corrigall, about this protest action.

Climate activists have been throwing food at famous artworks in protest .

This is to attempt to draw immediate attention to the climate crisis.

FILE: 'The Sower' by Van Gogh. Picture: @vangoghmuseum/Twitter

Over the weekend, four people were arrested after throwing pea soup at Van Goghs ‘The Sower’ as a form of climate protest.

This is not the first-time climate activists have turned to throwing food at paintings, with Van Gogh’s ‘Sunflowers’ and Claude Monet’s ‘Haystack’ being two recent targets.

Corrigall said that while none of the artwork had been damaged, she said this protest work is alarming to the art world.

While some may see this as a form of performative art to send the message, Corrigall said there did not seem to be artistic intentions behind what was being done.

It does not seem to be artistic intent. It really does seem to be around garnering attention from the media. Mary Corrigall, founder of the Cape-Town based art research consultancy ‘Corigall & Co’

She added that this protest did not seem to be achieving its goal but rather just causing anger and fear.

