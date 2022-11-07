COP27: How South Africa must navigate the transition to net zero emissions
- President Cyril Ramaphosa is attending the COP27 climate change summit in Egypt.
- Ramaphosa is scheduled to deliver a national statement during the high-level segment of the summit on Tuesday.
- In his weekly newsletter, the President mentioned of the importance of developed nations meeting their climate change obligations
Representatives from around the world are meeting in Egypt for the annual global climate talks, commonly referred to as COP27.
The climate talks began on Sunday in Sharm El-sheikh, where President Cyril Ramaphosa will be in attendance.
On 8 November 2022, the President will deliver a national statement during the high-level segment of the summit.
In his weekly newsletter, Ramaphosa indicated South Africa's commitment to the fight against climate change, but emphasised the importance of developed countries to meet their obligations.
"One of the issues we will be highlighting at COP27 is that multilateral financial institutions need to lower the cost for developing economies to borrow money to fund their climate adaptation and mitigation efforts," said Ramaphosa.
Nazmeera Moola, chief sustainability officer at Ninety-One says investing in renewable energy is South Africa best option.
RELATED: COP27: 'We are funding our own extinction. It’s not rational!'
Right now, if you're building new capacity, your least cost option is renewable. It's well below coal at this point in time.Nazmeera Moola, chief sustainability officer at Ninety-One
When we as South Africa think about how we're going to deal with our electricity shortage, it's not about coal. Our most recent coal-fired power stations, Medupi and Kusile were badly built and have many issues, but they will be running for many years to come.Nazmeera Moola, chief sustainability officer at Ninety-One
We just have lots of really old power stations, that are going to be decommissioned. And what's going to replace those? Renewables are our cheapest option.Nazmeera Moola, chief sustainability officer at Ninety-One
Listen to the audio for more.
Source : https://www.pexels.com/photo/climate-sign-outside-blur-2990654/
More from Business
How you can get the retirement you deserve
Having a retirement annuity gives you piece of mind and a sense of certainty, so you can enjoy your retirement years.Read More
10 finest articles of the week on CapeTalk – according to YOU
Sonia and Matthew Booth... and more Sonia and Matthew Booth... These were the 10 most-read articles of the week on CapeTalk.Read More
Cape Town clothing brand TriCitie moves to Qatar - then blossoms!
Made in Cape Town but sold everywhere – especially in hot and wealthy Qatar.Read More
What changes have been made to the tender regulations and what is the impact?
National Treasury has released the new 2022 tender regulations, what impact will this have?Read More
Rand rallies, 'markets go berserk' as US inflation drops more than expected
It's good news but there is still interest rate pain on the way, summarises Professor Adrian Saville (Genera Capital) on The Money Show.Read More
Retiring amid market volatility - should you wait or go ahead?
Wealth Creed's Palesa Dube has valuable tips on managing the prevailing uncertainty if you're planning to retire - on The Money ShowRead More
MultiChoice bleeds Compact Plus subscribers but Premium picks up
Bruce Whitfield interviews Group CFO Tim Jacobs about MultiChoice's results for the six months to end-September 2022.Read More
Workers threaten to shut down SA if govt doesn't meet 10% wage hike demand
The Public Servants Association (PSA) kicked off its strike on Thursday, joined by health professionals union Hospersa.Read More
Financial Wellness: How to lower the monthly instalment on your home loan
Following two consecutive interest rate hikes, homeowners are feeling the pinch as they try and honour their bond commitments. Help is at hand.Read More
'I was moved, you don't often see elected political party members work together'
Former ANC MP Melanie Verwoerd makes the point that there are still many MPs who do not fall into the "self-serving" category after witnessing a high-profile river clean-up in Cape Town.Read More