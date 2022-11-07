[REVIEW] R 9 000 for Sony's WH-1000XM5 headphones, but it's worth every cent





Sony WH-1000XM5 Headphones: Picture: Stuff.co.za

Sony's WH-1000XM5 isn't cheap. It costs R9 000.

But once you've got them over your ears, you'll know why you forked out so much for the best noise cancellation you can buy.

A full charge will take three and a half hours, but will give you 30 hours or a week's worth of battery life.

But what's the sound like?

The best sound imaginable for the average casual listener. For the audio connoisseur, you may want to fiddle with the settings a bit to get that perfect quality sound your ears are after, but as the reviewer says, these were never made for critical listening.

Overall, they're a super comfortable pair of headphones, that'll make listening to any audio, that much more pleasurable.

Check out an in-depth review of the Sony WH-1000XM5 by Duncan Pike on Stuff.co.za

As you well know, from travelling on planes as often as you do, noise canceling headphones are singularly the best you can do for airline travel. Toby Shapshak, chief at Stuff studios

What I like about Sony is they USB-C to charge which is obviously much faster. A three minute charge will give you three hours of playback. Toby Shapshak, chief at Stuff studios

The only problem with them is the weird naming convention that Sony implies upon them. Toby Shapshak, chief at Stuff studios

