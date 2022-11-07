[REVIEW] R 9 000 for Sony's WH-1000XM5 headphones, but it's worth every cent

Streaming issues? Report here
viewsandnews-show-thumbnailjpg viewsandnews-show-thumbnailjpg
Views and News with Clarence Ford
09:00 - 12:00
volume_up
volume_mute

Studio Line
+27 (21) 446 0 567
WhatsApp
072 567 1567
Contact
View Form
Advertise
Contact Us
Radio
567 medium wave (AM)
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Copyright 2022 All Rights Reserved
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA
Today at 10:05
BBC News & Views with Rob Hugh Jones
Views and News with Clarence Ford
Guests
Rob Hugh-Jones
Today at 10:15
Director Nadine Angel Cloete’s The Last Speaker, champions a disappearing tongue [ZOOM]
Views and News with Clarence Ford
Guests
Nadine Cloete
Today at 10:30
The Unexplained: Dark Matter (ZOOM)
Views and News with Clarence Ford
Guests
Anslyn John
Today at 11:05
Let's Talk: Lizette Volkwyn (Human Lie Detector)
Views and News with Clarence Ford
Guests
Lizette Volkwyn
Today at 11:30
World Diabetes Day 2022: Busting food myths around Diabetes
Views and News with Clarence Ford
Guests
Ria Catsicas - Registered Dietitian and Spokesperson at Association for Dietetics in South Africa (ADSA)
Today at 13:40
Lifestyle: Food - Eat Out
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
Guests
Tessa Purdon - Head of Content: Food24 and Eat Out
Today at 15:50
The unsafe state of South African dams
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Dr Anthony Turton
No Items to show
Up Next: The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener
See full line-up
Views and News with Clarence Ford
09:00 - 12:00
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
Advertise with Us
search
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
Latest Local
From signing affidavits to signing autographs, policeman Thapelo wins Idols SA The 29-year-old Warrant Officer from Mokopane, Limpopo walked away with the crown at a glitzy event held in Tshwane's Heartfelt Ar... 13 November 2022 5:42 PM
Spreading kindness like confetti this World Kindness Day In recognition of World Kindness Day, Refiloe Mpakanyane is joined by CEO of Kindness Like Confetti and Kindness Ambassador, Clair... 13 November 2022 2:50 PM
Pit bull mauls to death 8-year-old Bloem boy The Police's Mahlomola Kareli says the dog jumped over the fence into a neighbouring property and attacked the child, who was play... 13 November 2022 11:10 AM
View all Local
Ramaphosa's silence on Phala Phala ruining his image, says analyst The African National Congress (ANC) held a three-day ordinary sitting of the national executive committee (NEC) at Nasrec, south o... 14 November 2022 6:57 AM
ANC integrity commission distances itself from leaked Phala Phala report The integrity commission claims the report circulating on social media is baseless and has no authority, accusing those who leaked... 12 November 2022 6:23 AM
The Midday Report Express: ANC first in-person NEC meeting since COVID-19 Delivered to you every afternoon. 11 November 2022 12:25 PM
View all Politics
How you can get the retirement you deserve Having a retirement annuity gives you piece of mind and a sense of certainty, so you can enjoy your retirement years. 11 November 2022 1:49 PM
10 finest articles of the week on CapeTalk – according to YOU Sonia and Matthew Booth... and more Sonia and Matthew Booth... These were the 10 most-read articles of the week on CapeTalk. 11 November 2022 1:41 PM
Cape Town clothing brand TriCitie moves to Qatar - then blossoms! Made in Cape Town but sold everywhere – especially in hot and wealthy Qatar. 11 November 2022 12:42 PM
View all Business
World Diabetes Day: 1 in two SAns unaware they have diabetes Forty-five percent of the 4 million South Africans living with diabetes are undiagnosed. 14 November 2022 7:07 AM
A call for adoptee-centric and birth mother-centric adoption conversations One birth mother believes the adoption system in South Africa is in need of a drastic overhaul as there's no real support for birt... 13 November 2022 12:14 PM
[WATCH] Man who ditches car in attempt to flee elephant goes viral A man on a game drive was so spooked by an approaching elephant he ran straight into the bush where more of the Big Five lurk! 13 November 2022 9:47 AM
View all Lifestyle
SA trio: Grace, Lawrence & Bezuidenhout rise up at the Nedbank Golf Challenge With Grace and Lawrence one shot off the pace, the former is searching for a second title win at the million dollar challenge whil... 13 November 2022 4:54 AM
[WATCH] Sonia Booth catches husband Matthew searching her parked car at the gym Also, the legendary defender has announced on Twitter (as celebs do, apparently) that he is taking legal action against his wife. 10 November 2022 8:55 AM
Choosing Qatar to host the World Cup was a mistake, admits Sepp Blatter Unmarried women and members of the LGBT community should think twice if they intend to attend. 9 November 2022 10:53 AM
View all Sport
[WATCH] Goosebumps! Ndlovu Youth Choir's own rendition of Rihanna's 'Lift Me Up' SA's beloved youth choir deliver glorious harmonies on their cover of Rihanna's new song from the soundtrack of 'Black Panther: Wa... 12 November 2022 11:19 AM
Kim Engelbrecht, the Cape Town born actress who's caught the eye of Hollywood Refiloe Mpakanyane chats to South African Emmy-nominated actor, Kim Engelbrecht. 6 November 2022 3:03 PM
'Music is My Life' - A film about Ladysmith Black Mambazo's Joseph Shabalala Refiloe Mpakanyane speaks to Judy Nokwedi, co-producer of the documentary film, 'Music Is My Life'. 6 November 2022 12:09 PM
View all Entertainment
Good news for climate activists: the ozone hole is shrinking In the 1990s the hole in the ozone layer was a dominant climate story, but what has happened to it? 11 November 2022 2:32 PM
Why 3D-printed guns are becoming an increasing concern in the UK In October the United Kingdom (UK) police made one of the largest seizures of 3D-printed firearm components in the country. 11 November 2022 4:10 AM
Rand rallies, 'markets go berserk' as US inflation drops more than expected It's good news but there is still interest rate pain on the way, summarises Professor Adrian Saville (Genera Capital) on The Money... 10 November 2022 8:12 PM
View all World
Should Africa be paying the cost of repairing climate damage caused by the West? One of the rallying points for delegates in African countries at COP27 is why they should be paying for the insidious global clima... 10 November 2022 4:43 PM
Mauritius needs tourism bump to help ease current currency crunch What's the story with Mauritius's currency issues? Bruce Whitfield interviews Africa analyst Ronak Gopaldas, Director at Signal Ri... 8 November 2022 7:33 PM
Uber Kenya agrees to drop commission rate after drivers protest in Nairobi Drivers were saying 'all they do is give us an app - we don't think they are worth 25%.' 2 November 2022 8:09 PM
View all Africa
'Recognition by other countries does not matter. Russia does what it wants' A "proud declaration" by Vladimir Putin’s ally (future enemy?) Yevgeny Prigozhin indicates a Great Power gone utterly rogue. 10 November 2022 11:28 AM
MANDY WIENER: Shamila Batohi has doused the NPA fire and is rebuilding the house Shamila Batohi has done some redecorating since she became the NDPP - both literally and figuratively writes Mandy Wiener. 10 November 2022 3:31 AM
'I was moved, you don't often see elected political party members work together' Former ANC MP Melanie Verwoerd makes the point that there are still many MPs who do not fall into the "self-serving" category afte... 9 November 2022 7:39 PM
View all Opinion
Home
arrow_forward
Business

[REVIEW] R 9 000 for Sony's WH-1000XM5 headphones, but it's worth every cent

7 November 2022 5:31 PM
by Rafiq Wagiet
Tags:
The Money Show
Toby Shapshak
Stuff Studios
Sony WH-1000XM5

Bruce Whitfield speaks to Toby Shapshak, chief at Stuff Studios.

- Sony's noise-cancelling headphones are regarded as the best on the market.

- The WH-1000XM5 headphones cost R9 000.

- Sony claims battery life lasts up to 30 hours on a full charge.

Sony WH-1000XM5 Headphones: Picture: Stuff.co.za
Sony WH-1000XM5 Headphones: Picture: Stuff.co.za

Sony's WH-1000XM5 isn't cheap. It costs R9 000.

But once you've got them over your ears, you'll know why you forked out so much for the best noise cancellation you can buy.

A full charge will take three and a half hours, but will give you 30 hours or a week's worth of battery life.

But what's the sound like?

The best sound imaginable for the average casual listener. For the audio connoisseur, you may want to fiddle with the settings a bit to get that perfect quality sound your ears are after, but as the reviewer says, these were never made for critical listening.

Overall, they're a super comfortable pair of headphones, that'll make listening to any audio, that much more pleasurable.

Check out an in-depth review of the Sony WH-1000XM5 by Duncan Pike on Stuff.co.za

As you well know, from travelling on planes as often as you do, noise canceling headphones are singularly the best you can do for airline travel.

Toby Shapshak, chief at Stuff studios

What I like about Sony is they USB-C to charge which is obviously much faster. A three minute charge will give you three hours of playback.

Toby Shapshak, chief at Stuff studios

The only problem with them is the weird naming convention that Sony implies upon them.

Toby Shapshak, chief at Stuff studios

Listen to the audio for more.




7 November 2022 5:31 PM
by Rafiq Wagiet
Tags:
The Money Show
Toby Shapshak
Stuff Studios
Sony WH-1000XM5

More from Business

Having a retirement annuity gives you piece of mind and a sense of certainty, so you can enjoy your retirement years.

How you can get the retirement you deserve

11 November 2022 1:49 PM

Having a retirement annuity gives you piece of mind and a sense of certainty, so you can enjoy your retirement years.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

© soifer/123rf.com

10 finest articles of the week on CapeTalk – according to YOU

11 November 2022 1:41 PM

Sonia and Matthew Booth... and more Sonia and Matthew Booth... These were the 10 most-read articles of the week on CapeTalk.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Cape Town clothing brand TriCitie moves to Qatar - then blossoms!

11 November 2022 12:42 PM

Made in Cape Town but sold everywhere – especially in hot and wealthy Qatar.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

FILE: South Africa's coat of arms. Picture: GCIS/Facebook

What changes have been made to the tender regulations and what is the impact?

11 November 2022 8:47 AM

National Treasury has released the new 2022 tender regulations, what impact will this have?

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

The rand strengthened against the dollar as US inflation eased

Rand rallies, 'markets go berserk' as US inflation drops more than expected

10 November 2022 8:12 PM

It's good news but there is still interest rate pain on the way, summarises Professor Adrian Saville (Genera Capital) on The Money Show.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Copyright: andreypopov / 123rf

Retiring amid market volatility - should you wait or go ahead?

10 November 2022 7:23 PM

Wealth Creed's Palesa Dube has valuable tips on managing the prevailing uncertainty if you're planning to retire - on The Money Show

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

MultiChoice bleeds Compact Plus subscribers but Premium picks up

10 November 2022 6:42 PM

Bruce Whitfield interviews Group CFO Tim Jacobs about MultiChoice's results for the six months to end-September 2022.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Public Servants Association strike in Pretoria, 10 November 2022. Picture: Jacques Nelles/EWN.

Workers threaten to shut down SA if govt doesn't meet 10% wage hike demand

10 November 2022 5:21 PM

The Public Servants Association (PSA) kicked off its strike on Thursday, joined by health professionals union Hospersa.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Picture: © sifotography/123rf.com

Financial Wellness: How to lower the monthly instalment on your home loan

10 November 2022 4:00 AM

Following two consecutive interest rate hikes, homeowners are feeling the pinch as they try and honour their bond commitments. Help is at hand.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

National Assembly Members at Bokmakierie in Cape Town on a South African Legislators for the Environment clean-up mission. Image posted on Parliament of SA's website, parliament.gov.za

'I was moved, you don't often see elected political party members work together'

9 November 2022 7:39 PM

Former ANC MP Melanie Verwoerd makes the point that there are still many MPs who do not fall into the "self-serving" category after witnessing a high-profile river clean-up in Cape Town.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Trending

Spotted: Hollywood stars Harrison Ford and Helen Mirren seen in Kalk Bay?

Local Entertainment

City doubles down on combating copper theft: 2 500 kg confiscated this year

Local

From signing affidavits to signing autographs, policeman Thapelo wins Idols SA

Local Lifestyle

EWN Highlights

Tommy Fleetwood successfully defends his title at the Nedbank Golf Challenge

14 November 2022 9:40 AM

1960s police officer to testify in Imam Abdullah Haron inquest

14 November 2022 9:36 AM

Senzi Meyiwa murder trial resumes

14 November 2022 9:24 AM

- Local
- World
- Politics
- Sports
- Business
- Features
- Podcasts
- Lineup
- Shows
- Presenters
- Competitions
Copyright 2022 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA