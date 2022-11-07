Zuma & his lawyers using Koen recusal angle to force Downer's removal - Maughan





John Maytham speaks to News24 journalist, Karyn Maughan, about Judge Piet Koen's possible recusal from former President Jacob Zuma's arms deal case.

Koen said that anyone who had reason for him to recuse himself from the case should submit their arguments by November.

Zuma's lawyers have argued that he should recuse himself because Koen gave the impression that he believed Advocate Billy Downer was innocent.

This was in respect of Downer allegedly leaking Zuma's confidential medical records and violating the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) Act.

Maughan says this was an attempt by Zuma and his lawyers to remove Downer as prosecutor in the case through a special plea to the NPA, arguing impartiality.

However, the NPA said Koen should not recuse himself because the leaked documents were vague and did not violate Zuma's confidentiality rights.

Even if Koen does recuse himself, Jacob Zuma and his lawyers are using this private prosecution against Billy Downer and myself as a basis to say, 'no, Billy Downer cannot be allowed to go and continue the prosecution'. So, they're essentially using this as a basis to get what they couldn't get in the failed special plea, and that is to force the removal of Billy Downer. Karyn Maughan, legal journalist - News24

