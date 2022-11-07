Streaming issues? Report here
'I'm very conservative when it comes to spending money' - Rian van Heerden

7 November 2022 7:27 PM
by Rafiq Wagiet
Tags:
The Money Show
Other People's Money
Sex in Afrikaans
Rian van Heerden

Bruce Whitfield interviews Rian van Heerden, former radio presenter and producer of Sex in Afrikaans on Showmax about his money secrets and habits.

- Rian van Heerden is a respected radio presenter with more than 30 years experience.

- He's also a producer of several TV shows, including the popular Showmax original, 'Sex in Afrikaans'.

- van Heerden says there wasn't much emphasis placed on financial literacy during his formative years.

Rian van Heerden. Picture: Facebook
Rian van Heerden. Picture: Facebook

After a decade as Jacaranda FM’s Drive show host, Rian van Heerden stepped away from the mic after 30 years as a radio presenter at the end of June 2022.

van Heerden is a well-respected media personality in South Africa, having also produced the successful Showmax show, 'Sex in Afrikaans'.

He also produces and presents other popular shows on TV, like 'Real Housewives of Pretoria'.

It was a long, hard road for van Heerden to be as successful as he is today, having grown up in an environment where financial literacy wasn't important.

But in order to teach himself the value of money, as a young boy, he would sell knitted bed socks that his mother made, in order to make some extra cash.

I remember starting off being a very shy child, but this taught me how to sell and what you had to do to convince people to buy these things that they don't actually need.

Rian van Heerden, former radio presenter

My father could not work with money. God rest his soul, but he couldn't.

Rian van Heerden, former radio presenter

My grandmother, she was one of those people that believed you had to spend all your money before you die. You don't leave any for the children.

Rian van Heerden, former radio presenter

I grew up, I remember there was a time when we were out of food and someone dropped off a tray of eggs, and we literally survived on those eggs for a week. So to this day, I'm not a big fan of eggs.

Rian van Heerden, former radio presenter

To this very day, I'm very conservative when it comes to spending money. I'm very aware that at all times you need to have something that'll catch you when you fall.

Rian van Heerden, former radio presenter

Listen to the audio for more.




