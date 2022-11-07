'I'm very conservative when it comes to spending money' - Rian van Heerden
- Rian van Heerden is a respected radio presenter with more than 30 years experience.
- He's also a producer of several TV shows, including the popular Showmax original, 'Sex in Afrikaans'.
- van Heerden says there wasn't much emphasis placed on financial literacy during his formative years.
After a decade as Jacaranda FM’s Drive show host, Rian van Heerden stepped away from the mic after 30 years as a radio presenter at the end of June 2022.
van Heerden is a well-respected media personality in South Africa, having also produced the successful Showmax show, 'Sex in Afrikaans'.
He also produces and presents other popular shows on TV, like 'Real Housewives of Pretoria'.
It was a long, hard road for van Heerden to be as successful as he is today, having grown up in an environment where financial literacy wasn't important.
But in order to teach himself the value of money, as a young boy, he would sell knitted bed socks that his mother made, in order to make some extra cash.
I remember starting off being a very shy child, but this taught me how to sell and what you had to do to convince people to buy these things that they don't actually need.Rian van Heerden, former radio presenter
My father could not work with money. God rest his soul, but he couldn't.Rian van Heerden, former radio presenter
My grandmother, she was one of those people that believed you had to spend all your money before you die. You don't leave any for the children.Rian van Heerden, former radio presenter
I grew up, I remember there was a time when we were out of food and someone dropped off a tray of eggs, and we literally survived on those eggs for a week. So to this day, I'm not a big fan of eggs.Rian van Heerden, former radio presenter
To this very day, I'm very conservative when it comes to spending money. I'm very aware that at all times you need to have something that'll catch you when you fall.Rian van Heerden, former radio presenter
Listen to the audio for more.
More from Other People's Money
'Fortunately I was clever enough to put money into savings' - Solly Moeng
Bruce Whitfield speaks to Solly Moeng, brand reputation management expert about his personal money habits.Read More
"I'm still cashing cheques from the 90's" - Bongo Maffin's Stoan Seate
Bruce Whitfield speaks to musician Stoan Seate of Bongo Maffin fame about his personal money habits.Read More
'I can stretch a dollar more than anyone else can'- SA actor, Xolile Tshabalala
Motheo Khoaripe speaks to South African actor, Xolile Tshabalala, about her personal finance and money habits on an episode of Other People's Money.Read More
'There was a time when I bought shiny cars and a watch to go with each car'
Alexforbes' Andile Mazwai shares his money beliefs and secrets with Bruce Whitfield on Other People's Money.Read More
'The first wages I earned was R11 a week' - Actor and storyteller Gcina Mhlophe
Gcina Mhlophe shares her money habits and secrets with Bruce Whitfield in an episode of Other People's Money.Read More
I have a compulsion to bring food and people together- chef Karen Dudley
Customers were devastated when 'The Kitchen' closed during lockdown, but Dudley's loving the break from being an entrepreneur.Read More
Fiona Ramsay shares her money lessons - from the Girl Guides to Hollywood stars
Acclaimed actor and international voice coach Fiona Ramsay shares her money beliefs on The Money Show.Read More
'I still drive my first car, 16 years later' - Hulisani Ravele on her finances
Former YoTV presenter and host of 947 Weekend Breakfast, Hulisani Ravele shares her money habits and financial secrets with Bruce Whitfield in an episode of Other People's Money.Read More
'Preserving my wealth was there from a young age' - Proteas captain Temba Bavuma
Presenter of The Money Show, Bruce Whitfield speaks to Temba Bavuma, captain of the SA men's national cricket team about his personal money habits.Read More