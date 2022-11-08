Fears that public sector strike might leave learners without questions papers





Africa Melane spoke to Basic Education Department spokesperson, Elijah Mhlanga, about the Public Servants Association’s (PSA) planned stayaway on Thursday.

As a national strike over public sector wages looms, the most crucial test of pupils' schooling careers could be compromised.

The Public Servants Association (PSA) has promised a stayaway on Thursday.

The union has rejected government’s below-inflation 3% wage increase set to be implemented this month, demanding a 6.5% hike instead.

Meanwhile, a number of other unions are asking for a 10% wage increase.

Basic Education Department spokesperson, Elijah Mhlanga, said while a small number of workers in the sector belong to the PSA will embark on a stayaway, teachers' unions won't form part of that strike.

But, Mhlanga said the strike could disrupt the movement of teachers and pupils to and from schools. The transport of question papers is also a concern.

We rely on the stability of movement so that we are able to get question papers from place to place. Elijah Mhlanga, Spokesperson - Department of Basic Education

That’s the fear because the question papers are not already at school, they have to be transported… Elijah Mhlanga, Spokesperson - Department of Basic Education

In terms of people that are inside the sector, we are not worried that much, yes, we know that some of them are members of PSA… Elijah Mhlanga, Spokesperson - Department of Basic Education

