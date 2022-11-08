Problems at Duvha power station sees Eskom implement stage 2 power cuts
CAPE TOWN - Eskom says stage two power cuts will start from 9AM on Tuesday morning because of failing generating units at coal power plants.
Spokesperson, Sikonathi Mantshantsha, said that stage two would continue until further notice.
READ: How to check your load shedding schedule
"This is necessitated by a breakdown of a Duvha generating unit and the delay in the returning to service of another unit at Duvha power station. Eskom will provide a further update as soon as any significant changes occur."
#Stage2 load shedding will be implemented from 09:00 this morning until further notice. This is necessitated by a breakdown of a Duvha generating unit & a delay in returning to service another Duvha unit— Eskom Hld SOC Ltd (@Eskom_SA) November 8, 2022
Eskom will provide a further update as soon as any significant changes occur
This article first appeared on EWN : Problems at Duvha power station sees Eskom implement stage 2 power cuts
Source : Pexels
More from Business
'I'm not one to splash my money and waste it on things' - Lerato Mvelase
Bruce Whitfield speaks to actress Lerato Mvelase, about her money habits and financial secrets in an episode of Other People's Money.Read More
How senior executives fake their qualifications and (sometimes) get away with it
Bruce Whitfield speaks to Andrew Woodburn, managing director at Amrop Woodburn Mann.Read More
[REVIEW] The Asus ROG Phone 6 is a gaming computer, but in a smartphone
Bruce Whitfield speaks to Toby Shapshak, chief at Stuff studios.Read More
How organised crime is having a detrimental impact on South African business
Bruce Whitfield speaks to Zaakir Mohamed, director and head of corporate investigations and forensics at the law firm, CMS South Africa.Read More
Vodacom revenue up 7.7% despite loadshedding & financial market volatility
Bruce Whitfield speaks to Shameel Joosub, CEO of the Vodacom Group.Read More
Cash in on Cape Town’s 'digital nomad' boom! Here’s how…
Here’s how to prepare your property for the influx of remote-working digital nomads.Read More
SAA deal in limbo as airline veteran, Gidon Novick resigns from Takatso board
Bruce Whitfield speaks to Gidon Novick, co-founder of Lift Airline.Read More
How to spot a lie… tips from an actual, certified 'human lie detector'
Do you know when someone is lying? How can you distinguish between a fib and the truth?Read More
How you can get the retirement you deserve
Having a retirement annuity gives you piece of mind and a sense of certainty, so you can enjoy your retirement years.Read More
More from Local
Western Cape police confirm rescue of 8-year-old Abirah Dekhta
In a statement, authorities said the girl was rescued in a shack in Town Two in Khayelitsha following a joint-operationRead More
Could cannabis be a safer medical alternative to opioids?
Opioids for pain management have been known to be addictive, so could cannabis be a safer alternative?Read More
'We have made a statement': PSA on Thursday's wage strike
The public service wage negotiations are still deadlocked which raises questions about the risk of a national strike.Read More
SA's newest airline takes booking for CPT-DBN route (and your dog can fly too!)
Lift begins its latest route between the Mother City and Durban on 25 November, bookings opened on 10 November.Read More
Spotted: Hollywood stars Harrison Ford and Helen Mirren seen in Kalk Bay?
Kalk Bay Harbour provides the backdrop for the American Western television series, “1923" starring Harrison Ford and Helen Mirren.Read More
From signing affidavits to signing autographs, policeman Thapelo wins Idols SA
The 29-year-old Warrant Officer from Mokopane, Limpopo walked away with the crown at a glitzy event held in Tshwane's Heartfelt Arena on Sunday night.Read More
Spreading kindness like confetti this World Kindness Day
In recognition of World Kindness Day, Refiloe Mpakanyane is joined by CEO of Kindness Like Confetti and Kindness Ambassador, Claire Duvel.Read More
Pit bull mauls to death 8-year-old Bloem boy
The Police's Mahlomola Kareli says the dog jumped over the fence into a neighbouring property and attacked the child, who was playing alone -mauling him severely on his neck and chest.Read More
[WATCH] Man who ditches car in attempt to flee elephant goes viral
A man on a game drive was so spooked by an approaching elephant he ran straight into the bush where more of the Big Five lurk!Read More