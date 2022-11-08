Pregnant pupil expelled due to lack of policy implementation: Section 27

Streaming issues? Report here
Today at 04:40
No Toilet Humor, Just Toilet Health: Answering whether you can get Fit & healthy while sitting on the Toilet.
Early Breakfast with Africa Melane
Guests
Liezel Van Der Westhuizen - Presenter at Talk Radio 702 / 567 CapeTalk
Today at 05:10
Analysis: independent Phala Phala panel having set to meet this week
Early Breakfast with Africa Melane
Guests
Babalo Ndenze - Parliamentary Correspondent at EWN
Today at 05:50
Global Entrepreneurship Week: Powering the Engines of our Economy.
Early Breakfast with Africa Melane
Guests
Brend Badenhorst - Founder & Professional Business Coach at MY SME
Today at 06:25
Is the USA ready to embrace cricket?
Good morning Cape Town… with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Ronen Ainbinder
Today at 06:40
What the hack? Is Twitter liable for verified accounts sharing false information?
Good morning Cape Town… with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Nazareen Ebrahim - CEO at Naz Consulting International
Today at 07:07
THE LEAD - The source of lagoon stench traced
Good morning Cape Town… with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Caroline Marx
Today at 07:20
SA's COP27 energy transition plan under the microscope
Good morning Cape Town… with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Brandon Abdinor - Climate Advocacy Lawyer at Center For Envomental Rights
Today at 07:43
The World View with Adam Gilchrist
Good morning Cape Town… with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Adam Gilchrist
Today at 08:07
The world's population hits 8 billion today
Good morning Cape Town… with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Prof Tom Moultrie - Professor at Centre for Actuarial Research at UCT
Today at 09:15
Another pitbull killing
Views and News with Clarence Ford
Guests
Sizwe Kupelo - at Sizwe Kupelo Foundation (SKF)
Today at 09:40
Does cruise control help save fuel when driving?
Views and News with Clarence Ford
Guests
Nicol Louw - Technical Editor at Car magazine
Today at 09:50
Africa Report with JJ Cornish
Views and News with Clarence Ford
Guests
JJ Cornish
Today at 10:15
HOUR LONG GOVT sponsored interview with the COMPENSATION FUND
Views and News with Clarence Ford
Guests
Vumile Mofana
Today at 11:05
Napsta's new comedy show, Black Vegan [IN STUDIO]
Views and News with Clarence Ford
Guests
The Napsta
Today at 11:35
Taste Test Tuesday: Kapocka
Views and News with Clarence Ford
Guests
Hitesh Panchal | Owner of Kapoochka at Makers Landing
Pregnant pupil expelled due to lack of policy implementation: Section 27

8 November 2022 8:04 AM
by Keamogetswe Mosepele
Tags:
Education
Section 27
Teen pregnancy
National Senior Certificate
nsc
Department of Basic Educaiton
pregnant learner

Section27 attorney, Zeenat Sujee, said this was a violation of education authorities’ policies on pregnant learners.

Lester Kiewit spoke to Section27 lawyer, Zeenat Sujee, on learners who are expelled for being pregnant during matric examinations.

A pregnant KwaZulu-Natal pupil, who was expelled from school during her matric exams, was finally able to join her peers who are currently writing their National Senior Certificate examinations.

The girl was expelled during her preliminary examinations for contravening her school's pregnancy policy.

Zeenat Sujee, an attorney at education rights group, Section27, said this was a violation of education authorities’ policies on pregnant pupils.

Sujee represented the expelled technical high school pupil who took the school to court. The high court affirmed her right to sit for exams.

The court ruled that the national policy on the prevention and management of pupil pregnancy, which expressly states that barring a pupil from school because they are pregnant, was discriminatory.

A pregnant teen goes through donated clothes and toys from NGO, Rays of Hope. Picture: Xanderleigh Dookey Makhaza/Eyewitness News
A pregnant teen goes through donated clothes and toys from NGO, Rays of Hope. Picture: Xanderleigh Dookey Makhaza/Eyewitness News

Despite the clear violation of the Department of Basic Education’s (DBE) pregnancy policy, School Governing Bodies (SGB) still enforce policies that exclude pregnant learners from writing their exams, she explained.

On Monday, the DBE said it plans to act against schools that deny pregnant learners their right to write exams.

Sujee said the problem points to a lack of implementation and accountability.

But what actually happened in this case is that there was an SGB and school policy which excluded all pregnant learners from the school.

Zeenat Sujee, Education Rights Programme Attorney - Section27

The lack of political will to implement these policies and we are seeing it at a school level and SGB level which is highly problematic, and we would then require intervention of the Department of Education and the provincial departments to intervene.

Zeenat Sujee, Education Rights Programme Attorney - Section27

As much as we do not want to take away complete power from the SGBs but if there is going to be non-compliance, this is where we are going to ask for intervention.

Zeenat Sujee, Education Rights Programme Attorney - Section27

Scroll up to listen to the full audio above.




