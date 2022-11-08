Pregnant pupil expelled due to lack of policy implementation: Section 27
Lester Kiewit spoke to Section27 lawyer, Zeenat Sujee, on learners who are expelled for being pregnant during matric examinations.
A pregnant KwaZulu-Natal pupil, who was expelled from school during her matric exams, was finally able to join her peers who are currently writing their National Senior Certificate examinations.
The girl was expelled during her preliminary examinations for contravening her school's pregnancy policy.
Zeenat Sujee, an attorney at education rights group, Section27, said this was a violation of education authorities’ policies on pregnant pupils.
Sujee represented the expelled technical high school pupil who took the school to court. The high court affirmed her right to sit for exams.
The court ruled that the national policy on the prevention and management of pupil pregnancy, which expressly states that barring a pupil from school because they are pregnant, was discriminatory.
Despite the clear violation of the Department of Basic Education’s (DBE) pregnancy policy, School Governing Bodies (SGB) still enforce policies that exclude pregnant learners from writing their exams, she explained.
On Monday, the DBE said it plans to act against schools that deny pregnant learners their right to write exams.
Sujee said the problem points to a lack of implementation and accountability.
But what actually happened in this case is that there was an SGB and school policy which excluded all pregnant learners from the school.Zeenat Sujee, Education Rights Programme Attorney - Section27
The lack of political will to implement these policies and we are seeing it at a school level and SGB level which is highly problematic, and we would then require intervention of the Department of Education and the provincial departments to intervene.Zeenat Sujee, Education Rights Programme Attorney - Section27
As much as we do not want to take away complete power from the SGBs but if there is going to be non-compliance, this is where we are going to ask for intervention.Zeenat Sujee, Education Rights Programme Attorney - Section27
Source : Xanderleigh Dookey Makhaza/Eyewitness News
