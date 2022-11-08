Sonia Booth burns husband Matthew on social media for 'cheesecake' affair





Clarence Ford interviews Barbara Friedman about this and other trending stories from around the web.

Sonia Booth says her husband, former Bafana Bafana defender Matthew Booth, is having an affair with Bongani Mthombeni-Moller.

She took to social media on Monday with a series of posts detailing her husband’s alleged affair, which she says started on Valentine’s Day this year.

Booth claims Mthombeni-Moller is married and that she has discussed the affair with her husband.

FILE: Sonia Booth accompanied by her husband Matthew, seen here at the launch of her first publication 'How to reinvent yourself & stay relevant'. Image: EWN Contributor @ImLooLou

In one of the posts, she tells of a cheesecake that Matthew baked for Mthombeni-Moller.

“Two weeks ago, I noticed cheesecake ingredients in the fridge and the boys got excited. On the 3rd of Nov (the eve of Nate’s bday) @matthewboothza bakes… at night, I was fast asleep already. In the morning we all got excited salivating over the cheesecake thinking it was for Nate’s bday.

“Imagine our shock and surprise when it disappeared from our fridge, the entire cake, not even a taste nor 3 slices nyana for me, N & N. We laughed and felt sorry for ourselves.”

Matthew Booth allegedly dropped off the cheesecake at Mthombeni-Moller’s house, and her husband even had some.

Booth demanded her Tupperware back, which she then left on the garage floor where her husband parks.

Sonia Booth took to social media last night and started to spill the tea… She goes into details that had Twitter sitting on the edge of their seats, especially the part about the cheesecake… Barbara Friedman, presenter - Barb's Wire

She had a private investigator follow them… It’s all over Instagram… the comments about the cheesecake are just going rampant! Barbara Friedman, presenter - Barb's Wire

