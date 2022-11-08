Sonia Booth burns husband Matthew on social media for 'cheesecake' affair
Clarence Ford interviews Barbara Friedman about this and other trending stories from around the web.
Sonia Booth says her husband, former Bafana Bafana defender Matthew Booth, is having an affair with Bongani Mthombeni-Moller.
She took to social media on Monday with a series of posts detailing her husband’s alleged affair, which she says started on Valentine’s Day this year.
Booth claims Mthombeni-Moller is married and that she has discussed the affair with her husband.
RELATED: (WATCH) Sonia Booth catches husband Matthew searching her parked car at the gym
In one of the posts, she tells of a cheesecake that Matthew baked for Mthombeni-Moller.
“Two weeks ago, I noticed cheesecake ingredients in the fridge and the boys got excited. On the 3rd of Nov (the eve of Nate’s bday) @matthewboothza bakes… at night, I was fast asleep already. In the morning we all got excited salivating over the cheesecake thinking it was for Nate’s bday.
“Imagine our shock and surprise when it disappeared from our fridge, the entire cake, not even a taste nor 3 slices nyana for me, N & N. We laughed and felt sorry for ourselves.”
Matthew Booth allegedly dropped off the cheesecake at Mthombeni-Moller’s house, and her husband even had some.
Booth demanded her Tupperware back, which she then left on the garage floor where her husband parks.
Sonia Booth took to social media last night and started to spill the tea… She goes into details that had Twitter sitting on the edge of their seats, especially the part about the cheesecake…Barbara Friedman, presenter - Barb's Wire
RELATED: I tried to keep up with the Motsepe’s - Matthew Booth
She had a private investigator follow them… It’s all over Instagram… the comments about the cheesecake are just going rampant!Barbara Friedman, presenter - Barb's Wire
Ford interviewed Friedman – scroll up to listen.
More from Lifestyle
Cash in on Cape Town’s 'digital nomad' boom! Here’s how…
Here’s how to prepare your property for the influx of remote-working digital nomads.Read More
How to spot a lie… tips from an actual, certified 'human lie detector'
Do you know when someone is lying? How can you distinguish between a fib and the truth?Read More
World Diabetes Day: what you need to know about the disease
Monday is World Diabetes Day so what are some of the things we need to know about this disease?Read More
World Diabetes Day: 1 in two SAns unaware they have diabetes
Forty-five percent of the 4 million South Africans living with diabetes are undiagnosed.Read More
From signing affidavits to signing autographs, policeman Thapelo wins Idols SA
The 29-year-old Warrant Officer from Mokopane, Limpopo walked away with the crown at a glitzy event held in Tshwane's Heartfelt Arena on Sunday night.Read More
A call for adoptee-centric and birth mother-centric adoption conversations
One birth mother believes the adoption system in South Africa is in need of a drastic overhaul as there's no real support for birth mothers to navigate the struggles of adoption.Read More
[WATCH] Man who ditches car in attempt to flee elephant goes viral
A man on a game drive was so spooked by an approaching elephant he ran straight into the bush where more of the Big Five lurk!Read More
Capetonians have voted: Colour scheme for new St James bathing boxes announced
The City asked residents to choose from a selection of colour palettes for the upgrade of the iconic beach huts and the results are out.Read More
Pokémon’s Ash Ketchum finally becomes World Champion after 25 years
Fans of the franchise were met with joy after the character became the ultimate Pokémon trainer in the world.Read More
More from Sport
Why can the Proteas not seem to shake their choker reputation?
The South African national cricket team has a reputation for choking , why can they not seem to shake that label?Read More
SA trio: Grace, Lawrence & Bezuidenhout rise up at the Nedbank Golf Challenge
With Grace and Lawrence one shot off the pace, the former is searching for a second title win at the million dollar challenge whilst the latter is vying for a first win at ‘Africa's Major’.Read More
10 finest articles of the week on CapeTalk – according to YOU
Sonia and Matthew Booth... and more Sonia and Matthew Booth... These were the 10 most-read articles of the week on CapeTalk.Read More
[WATCH] Sonia Booth catches husband Matthew searching her parked car at the gym
Also, the legendary defender has announced on Twitter (as celebs do, apparently) that he is taking legal action against his wife.Read More
Choosing Qatar to host the World Cup was a mistake, admits Sepp Blatter
Unmarried women and members of the LGBT community should think twice if they intend to attend.Read More
Meet Capetonian Rene Naylor, the Springboks' physiotherapist
Rene Naylor joins Tracey Lange on her mid-morning show.Read More
'I just think they froze before a ball was bowled': Manthorp on Proteas defeat
South African cricket fans were left disappointed as the Proteas lost to the Netherlands on Sunday and crashed out of the T20 World Cup.Read More
Kit clash sets stage for epic encounter between Irish and Boks
Ireland is set to play against the Springboks at the Aviva Stadium in Dublin on Saturday.Read More
Former Proteas captain Faf du Plessis pens book on honesty and vulnerability
'I asked myself the question: 'If you write this book, what are the kind of things people resonate with you as a person, as a leader?' And the answer was honesty and vulnerability,' said the former Proteas captain.Read More