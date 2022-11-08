'We cannot do magic': Are social workers suffering from burnout?
Clarence Ford spoke to associate professor at North West University, Professor Mariette van der Merwe, about the difficulties social workers experience.
-
Social workers are regularly exposed to traumatic events.
-
Hard work and low pay combined with this exposure to trauma can lead to burn out.
According to Van der Merwe, social workers are exposed to regular trauma from their work, which often feels thankless.
She said that many are not well paid in this position and there are not enough social workers to meet the need, so those who are working have to work very hard to meet demands.
In addition to burnout, and what she refers to as compassion fatigue, she said this job can also be extremely difficult when tragedy happens to clients they are working with.
As much as the social worker may try to work with an individual or family, sometimes things do not work out as planned and this can be devastating for the social worker.
We cannot do magic. We can facilitate processes and we can assist people, but we cannot make the change.Mariette van der Merwe, associate professor at North West University
She said even though they know not to take work home with them, the heartbreak and trauma of some of these situations can stick with them for life.
With all that social workers go through, she said that social workers needed to have supervisors and regular check-ins to help manage their mental health, but this is not always possible.
Listen to the audio above for more.
Source : https://www.123rf.com/photo_66484818_young-beautiful-sad-and-desperate-hispanic-woman-suffering-depression-looking-thoughtful-and-frustra.html
