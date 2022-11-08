COP27: 'We are on a highway to climate hell with our foot on the accelerator'
Lester Kiewit interviews international correspondent Adam Gilchrist.
COP27, the United Nations summit on the climate crisis which started in Egypt on Sunday, has already produced several terrifying reports.
The past eight years are the warmest on record, according to a new report by the UN's World Meteorological Organisation, and global temperatures have risen by 1.15 degrees Celsius since the start of the Industrial Revolution.
The State of the Global Climate Report 2022 is a “chronicle of climate chaos”, warned Secretary-General Antonio Guterres.
“We are on a highway to climate hell with our foot on the accelerator.”
Other quotes from the first few days of COP27:
We face impending catastrophe, with warning signs already unbearably disastrous. - William Ruto, President of Kenya
We must see the so-called 'dash for gas' for what it really is: a dash down a bridge to nowhere, leaving the countries of the world facing climate chaos and billions in stranded assets, especially here in Africa. - Al Gore, former US Vice President
We should clearly say the rich countries - the top polluters - are the ones who are most to blame for endangering humanity. - Faustin Archange Touadera, President of Central African Republic
The African continent is on the frontline of a climate emergency it did not create. - Mark Rutte, Prime Minister of The Netherlands
Joe Biden is nowhere near COP27…Adam Gilchrist, international correspondent
There are reports of newfound climate anxiety… Save the Children found that 70% of children they asked are worried about the world they’re inheriting…Adam Gilchrist, international correspondent
Mass protests in all sorts of parts of the world… Half the M25 around London was closed during rush-hour yesterday…Adam Gilchrist, international correspondent
Kiewit interviewed Gilchrist – scroll up to listen.
