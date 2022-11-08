Electoral Amendment Bill proportionally skewed against independents: analyst
- The National Assembly passed the Electoral Amendment Bill last month.
- The bill was drafted after the Constitutional Court declared the current party list system unconstitutional because it did not allow individuals or independent candidates to stand for election at a national or provincial level.
JOHANNESBURG:The Road to Electoral Reform author cited proportional representation calculations for seats in the National Assembly as flawed and unfair.
He argued that the bill, based on the idea that individuals can be represented on ballots alongside political parties, is proportionally skewed.
Excess seats voted to candidates go the majority party of that election, he explained.
Imagine standing as a candidate in the Western Cape and you are well known figure and a third of the votes cast for you, help the DA gain a majority…Michael Atkins, Elections analyst
As it turns out the system chosen in the bill does not work.Michael Atkins | Elections analyst at Independent
Listen to the full audio above for more.
More from Local
Western Cape police confirm rescue of 8-year-old Abirah Dekhta
In a statement, authorities said the girl was rescued in a shack in Town Two in Khayelitsha following a joint-operationRead More
Could cannabis be a safer medical alternative to opioids?
Opioids for pain management have been known to be addictive, so could cannabis be a safer alternative?Read More
'We have made a statement': PSA on Thursday's wage strike
The public service wage negotiations are still deadlocked which raises questions about the risk of a national strike.Read More
SA's newest airline takes booking for CPT-DBN route (and your dog can fly too!)
Lift begins its latest route between the Mother City and Durban on 25 November, bookings opened on 10 November.Read More
Spotted: Hollywood stars Harrison Ford and Helen Mirren seen in Kalk Bay?
Kalk Bay Harbour provides the backdrop for the American Western television series, “1923" starring Harrison Ford and Helen Mirren.Read More
From signing affidavits to signing autographs, policeman Thapelo wins Idols SA
The 29-year-old Warrant Officer from Mokopane, Limpopo walked away with the crown at a glitzy event held in Tshwane's Heartfelt Arena on Sunday night.Read More
Spreading kindness like confetti this World Kindness Day
In recognition of World Kindness Day, Refiloe Mpakanyane is joined by CEO of Kindness Like Confetti and Kindness Ambassador, Claire Duvel.Read More
Pit bull mauls to death 8-year-old Bloem boy
The Police's Mahlomola Kareli says the dog jumped over the fence into a neighbouring property and attacked the child, who was playing alone -mauling him severely on his neck and chest.Read More
[WATCH] Man who ditches car in attempt to flee elephant goes viral
A man on a game drive was so spooked by an approaching elephant he ran straight into the bush where more of the Big Five lurk!Read More