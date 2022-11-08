Electoral Amendment Bill proportionally skewed against independents: analyst





- The National Assembly passed the Electoral Amendment Bill last month.

- The bill was drafted after the Constitutional Court declared the current party list system unconstitutional because it did not allow individuals or independent candidates to stand for election at a national or provincial level.

JOHANNESBURG:The Road to Electoral Reform author cited proportional representation calculations for seats in the National Assembly as flawed and unfair.

He argued that the bill, based on the idea that individuals can be represented on ballots alongside political parties, is proportionally skewed.

Excess seats voted to candidates go the majority party of that election, he explained.

Imagine standing as a candidate in the Western Cape and you are well known figure and a third of the votes cast for you, help the DA gain a majority… Michael Atkins, Elections analyst

As it turns out the system chosen in the bill does not work. Michael Atkins | Elections analyst at Independent

