25 years of The Lion King. Lebo M honoured as first Black composer on Broadway
JOHANNESBURG - "Naaaants ingonyama, bakithi Baba" the goosebump-inducing lyric of the musical phenomenon The Lion King's opening number, 'Circle of Life' sang by the iconic and legendary Lebo M. A line that brings out nostalgia and their inner child for some.
Lebohang Morake - better known as Lebo M - is a South African Grammy winner, producer, composer and the vocalist who is responsible for one of the most iconic opening lines in animation history.
The theatrical production began in 1994, and to this day, more than a quarter century later, it is still delighting audiences across the globe.
Lebo M prepared a special return to Broadway this November. He will be honoured at the 25th anniversary of the animation feature, 'The Lion King'. Picture: Supplied.
The show is gearing up for a special celebration of its 25th jubilee.
Since the initial collaboration with German composer Hans Zimmer on the soundtrack in 1994, Morake has played a major role in echoing the classic's timeless roar from the screen to the stage, also becoming the first black composer in history to be on Broadway.
At 25 years, this marks South Africa having the longest working talent on Broadway.
When the curtain first opened in New York, the South African composer employed the original remaining Sarafina cast members and continued to bring in talent from South Africa and Africa to perform globally at various prestigious venues.
In 2007, Morake debuted the first-ever performance in South Africa at The Teatro at Montecasino to an audience that included American talk show host, TV producer, actor and philanthropist, Oprah Winfrey.
The composer will be gracing the stage with a 30-minute performance as part of the celebrations.
This article first appeared on EWN : 25 years of The Lion King. Lebo M honoured as first Black composer on Broadway
