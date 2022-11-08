Streaming issues? Report here
The Midday Report Express: Making sense of politics in Ekurhuleni

8 November 2022 2:00 PM
by Zaid Kriel
Tags:
City of Ekurhuleni

Delivered to you every afternoon.

The chaotic state of politics in Ekurhuleni leads the way on The Midday Report today. After the collapse of the coalition government there some weeks ago, speculation as to who will wear the mayoral chain has been rife.

A council meeting to make that decision was held today but has only led to more uncertainty, confusion, and chaos. The biggest spanner tossed in the works was the surprise mayoral candidacy withdrawal by the EFF's Nkululeko Dunga, who had only just accepted the nomination.

EWN's Thabiso Goba joined Mandy Wiener to untangle the mess in Ekurhuleni.

The ANC, prior to this meeting starting, they had an emergency provincial executive committee meeting discussing this issue. What has happened is that the negotiations between the EFF and the ANC have not been completed. So I think [Nkululeko] Dunga sort of made an instinctive choice by withdrawing his candidacy

Thabiso Goba, EWN Reporter

Other key issues on the Midday Report today:

  • The Jo'burg City Council postpones their motion of no confidence in Mayor Mpho Phalatse to the end of the month.
  • Nkosinathi Phakathi the man accused of raping more than 80 women will learn his fate today.
  • UCT council has finally appointed three judges to lead the investigation against VC Mamokgethi Phakeng and council chairperson, Babalwa Ngonyama.
  • Former State Security Minister Bongani Bongo and his co-accused go on trial for fraud and corruption.
  • Center for Environmental Rights speaks to us from COP27 summit Sharm el-Sheikh, Egypt.
  • ANC veterans league announces that they are backing Ramaphosa for a second term.

Scroll up for full audio.




8 November 2022 2:00 PM
by Zaid Kriel
Tags:
City of Ekurhuleni

