International Stamp Exhibition comes to the Cape Town Convention Centre





Pippa Hudson speaks to a member of the Royal Philatelic Society of Cape Town, Kevin Lodge, about the 2022 International Stamp Exhibition at the Cape Town International Convention Centre 2.

CAPE TOWN: International Stamp Exhibition will feature over 1,600 frames of stamps from over 40 countries in three exhibition halls.

The exhibition includes unique, award-winning and historically significant collections like the Road to Democracy collection which features handwritten letters by Nelson Mandela from the Pollsmoor Prison.

Though its popularity has waned in the digital era, Lodge says the exhibition remains relatively popular - particularly for the 40+ demographic.

Stamp collection is still relatively popular [with] largely older people [over the age of forty]. I think that with the digital revolution that's taken place, the simple posting of a letter very seldomly takes place these days because that's the way [older people] communicated in the past. Kevin Lodge, member of the Royal Philatelic Society of Cape Town

Entrance is free and you can find out more about it here.

