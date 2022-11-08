'We should not be too hasty to talk about rewriting': DBE on possible exam error





Pippa Hudson spoke to spokesperson for the department of basic education Elijah Mahlangu about an error in Maths Paper 2 written on Monday.

It appears that an error in the paper led to a problem being unsolvable .

Mahlangu said it would not be viable to suggest a rewrite.

JOHANNESBURG: Many matric students were deeply distressed after writing their Maths Paper 2 exam which contained a question that was impossible to solve.

According basic education spokesperson Elijah Mahlangu, the department cannot yet confirm that this was an error, but rather that the matter would be investigated.

If the relevant parties do find that this was an error, Mahlangu said that the department would remove the question entirely and adjust the total marks of the paper.

For example, if the paper was out of 100 and the question was out of 10, the exam would instead be market out of 90.

While some parents have called for the exam to be rewritten entirely, Mahlangu said this was not a viable option.

Having to decide on a date for a rewrite would run into the millions just to write that one paper… So we should not be too hasty to talk about rewriting. Elijah Mahlangu, spokesperson for the department of basic education

