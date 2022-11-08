'We should not be too hasty to talk about rewriting': DBE on possible exam error
Pippa Hudson spoke to spokesperson for the department of basic education Elijah Mahlangu about an error in Maths Paper 2 written on Monday.
-
It appears that an error in the paper led to a problem being unsolvable.
-
Mahlangu said it would not be viable to suggest a rewrite.
JOHANNESBURG: Many matric students were deeply distressed after writing their Maths Paper 2 exam which contained a question that was impossible to solve.
According basic education spokesperson Elijah Mahlangu, the department cannot yet confirm that this was an error, but rather that the matter would be investigated.
If the relevant parties do find that this was an error, Mahlangu said that the department would remove the question entirely and adjust the total marks of the paper.
For example, if the paper was out of 100 and the question was out of 10, the exam would instead be market out of 90.
While some parents have called for the exam to be rewritten entirely, Mahlangu said this was not a viable option.
Having to decide on a date for a rewrite would run into the millions just to write that one paper… So we should not be too hasty to talk about rewriting.Elijah Mahlangu, spokesperson for the department of basic education
Listen to the audio above for more.
Source : https://www.123rf.com/photo_49492185_test.html
More from Local
Western Cape police confirm rescue of 8-year-old Abirah Dekhta
In a statement, authorities said the girl was rescued in a shack in Town Two in Khayelitsha following a joint-operationRead More
Could cannabis be a safer medical alternative to opioids?
Opioids for pain management have been known to be addictive, so could cannabis be a safer alternative?Read More
'We have made a statement': PSA on Thursday's wage strike
The public service wage negotiations are still deadlocked which raises questions about the risk of a national strike.Read More
SA's newest airline takes booking for CPT-DBN route (and your dog can fly too!)
Lift begins its latest route between the Mother City and Durban on 25 November, bookings opened on 10 November.Read More
Spotted: Hollywood stars Harrison Ford and Helen Mirren seen in Kalk Bay?
Kalk Bay Harbour provides the backdrop for the American Western television series, “1923" starring Harrison Ford and Helen Mirren.Read More
From signing affidavits to signing autographs, policeman Thapelo wins Idols SA
The 29-year-old Warrant Officer from Mokopane, Limpopo walked away with the crown at a glitzy event held in Tshwane's Heartfelt Arena on Sunday night.Read More
Spreading kindness like confetti this World Kindness Day
In recognition of World Kindness Day, Refiloe Mpakanyane is joined by CEO of Kindness Like Confetti and Kindness Ambassador, Claire Duvel.Read More
Pit bull mauls to death 8-year-old Bloem boy
The Police's Mahlomola Kareli says the dog jumped over the fence into a neighbouring property and attacked the child, who was playing alone -mauling him severely on his neck and chest.Read More
[WATCH] Man who ditches car in attempt to flee elephant goes viral
A man on a game drive was so spooked by an approaching elephant he ran straight into the bush where more of the Big Five lurk!Read More