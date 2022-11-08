'Free speech absolutist' Elon Musk bans verified users from pretending to be him





Lester Kiewit interviews Nazareen Ebrahim, CEO at Naz Consulting International.

CAPE TOWN: On Friday, Elon Musk fired half of Twitter’s staff following his acquisition of the influential social media platform for R800 billion (US$44 billion).

By Sunday, the company begged dozens of them to return.

The social media giant claims to have laid off many of them by mistake while others were sacked before management realised they were needed to build new features Musk envisions.

Musk, a self-proclaimed “free speech absolutist”, on Sunday banned parody accounts and verified users for pretending to be Musk.

Mastodon, an open-source social network that markets itself as an alternative to Twitter, has seen a surge in new sign-ups since Musk’s purchase, gaining 500 000 users, admittedly not that many compared the Twitter’s 238 million.

[Elon Musk] has promised that anyone who doesn’t toe the line will be dealt with… Nazareen Ebrahim, CEO - Naz Consulting International

At the Barron's conference… Musk talked about what his position means at Twitter… The crowd looked far right-wing, very conservative… The reception was very welcome… In those spaces, he is celebrated… Nazareen Ebrahim, CEO - Naz Consulting International

