'Free speech absolutist' Elon Musk bans verified users from pretending to be him
Lester Kiewit interviews Nazareen Ebrahim, CEO at Naz Consulting International.
CAPE TOWN: On Friday, Elon Musk fired half of Twitter’s staff following his acquisition of the influential social media platform for R800 billion (US$44 billion).
By Sunday, the company begged dozens of them to return.
The social media giant claims to have laid off many of them by mistake while others were sacked before management realised they were needed to build new features Musk envisions.
RELATED: Elon Musk (finally!) buys Twitter for R800bn, then promptly fires top execs
Musk, a self-proclaimed “free speech absolutist”, on Sunday banned parody accounts and verified users for pretending to be Musk.
Mastodon, an open-source social network that markets itself as an alternative to Twitter, has seen a surge in new sign-ups since Musk’s purchase, gaining 500 000 users, admittedly not that many compared the Twitter’s 238 million.
RELATED:'Morally wrong, extremely foolish' to ban Donald Trump from Twitter – Elon Musk
[Elon Musk] has promised that anyone who doesn’t toe the line will be dealt with…Nazareen Ebrahim, CEO - Naz Consulting International
At the Barron's conference… Musk talked about what his position means at Twitter… The crowd looked far right-wing, very conservative… The reception was very welcome… In those spaces, he is celebrated…Nazareen Ebrahim, CEO - Naz Consulting International
RELATED: Elon Musk sells verified Twitter accounts for R145 per month
Kiewit interviewed Ebrahim – scroll up to listen.
Source : https://www.123rf.com/photo_117883253_krabi-thailand-march-08-2018-closeup-of-elon-musk-twitter-profile-and-picture.html?vti=o3vg84eyqx5e1yhma6-1-4
Cash in on Cape Town's 'digital nomad' boom! Here's how…
Here's how to prepare your property for the influx of remote-working digital nomads.
