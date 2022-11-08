Streaming issues? Report here
Chicken Licken loses its battle to claim sole rights to the word 'soul'

8 November 2022
by Paula Luckhoff
SCA
The Money Show
Bruce Whitfield
Supreme Court of Appeal
Chicken Licken
soul
Soul Souvlaki
Soul Food

The Supreme Court of Appeal says it's up to Chicken Licken to prove there would be confusion if much smaller restaurant chain Soul Souvlaki were allowed to continue trading under that name.

Chicken Licken's lost its bid for sole claim to the word "soul" in the food business after a years-long court battle.

The fast-food giant had taken on Soul Souvlaki in an attempt to stop the much smaller restaurant chain from using what Chicken Licken claims is its trademark.

Chicken Licken logo @ChickenLickenSA
Chicken Licken logo @ChickenLickenSA

The Supreme Court of Appeal (SCA) said it's up to Chicken Licken to prove there would be confusion if the Greek food chain were allowed to continue trading under that name.

RELATED: WATCH "Chicken Licken's latest SoulSister ad will do wonders for sales"

Soul Souvlaki launched in Johannesburg in 2012 and now has nine branches.

Chicken Licken has claimed a trademark on the word "soul" since 1994, and registered "Soul Food" in 2001. (see intv bite)

"Corporate arrogance at its best" comments Bruce Whitifield on Twitter and many on social media were in accord.

"Sad to see a corporate behemoth coming after an underdog. Absolutely NO ONE one is confusing Soul Souvlaki with Chicken Licken" read another comment on Twitter.

"There’s absolutely nothing that connects the two" more Tweeps concurred.

Many also also wondered whether the whole saga would actually provide free marketing for Soul Souvlaki.




